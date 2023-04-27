Carlos Alcaraz can't get enough of what Rafael Nadal is known for — his fighting spirit and refusal to give up, no matter how unfavorable the situation is.

In the 2022 Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev, the Mallorcan lost the first two sets and was down 2-3, 0-40 in the third before he changed gears and won the match 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

There have been numerous other occasions over the last two decades when the 36-year-old, with his grit, has saved match points to change the result of matches in his favor.

This is one of the many aspects of Rafael Nadal that the tennis world admires and Alcaraz is no exception. Speaking to Marca in Madrid, the 19-year-old recently commended his senior's never-say-die attitude and his willingness to give everything until the match was over.

"I am inspired by the courage and the winning gene that he has inside," Carlos Alcaraz said. "In the end, that rage that he has on track of wanting to win and doing everything possible to win. To never go away, to never give up, and go for it all. For me, mentally, he is an example and he is also an example in all other areas."

The 2022 US Open champion added that he would like to imbibe Nadal's qualities like mental strength and adapting to different circumstances.

"No matter how many problems come up, he always provides solutions and never makes excuses. He has experienced many matches in which he has been dead but has been able to turn it around. And that is not easy at all, to stay mentally strong to look for solutions. That's something I would like to take from Rafa, the ability he has to adapt to any situation," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is currently recovering from a hip injury and has withdrawn from the Madrid Open after missing out on the Monte Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open.

Carlos Alcaraz counts Madrid Open 2022 quarter-final against Rafael Nadal as one of his best matches

Carlos Alcaraz won 2022 Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz recently sat down for a chit-chat with ATPTour.com in Madrid and reflected on his title run last year. He defeated Rafael Nadal 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals and went on to defeat Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev to clinch his second Masters trophy.

Having lost to Nadal twice previously, the 19-year-old labeled his victory over his countryman as one of the best matches that he has played so far.

"Well, in Madrid in 2021, on my 18th birthday, it was my first time playing Rafa and it was really tough for me to handle that I was about to play against Rafa, you know, my idol. I was scared then," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"In 2022, last year, it was totally different. I had played a couple of times against him, in Indian Wells as well. It was so different, you know. I tried to focus on my game, tried being relaxed, being myself on court. It was one of my best matches on the tour, honestly," he added.

Alcaraz will face Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round of the 2023 Madrid Open on Friday, April 28.

