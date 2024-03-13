Carlos Alcaraz drops major hint about identity of mysterious 'N' with second Indian Wells message

Carlos Alcaraz has provided a major clue regarding the mysterious 'N' message he's been leaving at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters.

Alcaraz is delivering a strong campaign at the ATP Masters 1000 event as he endeavors to successfully defend his title and clinch his first trophy since his Wimbledon triumph last year. The World No. 2 kicked off his campaign with a 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-1 win over Matteo Arnaldi, followed by a commanding 6-2, 6-3 victory against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Spaniard made a strong stride forward in his title defense by advancing to the quarterfinals with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Fabian Marozsan, successfully avenging his previous defeat to the Hungarian at the 2023 Italian Open.

Following his triumph over Auger-Aliassime, Carlos Alcaraz piqued the interest of tennis fans by leaving a cryptic message on the camera, signing the words:

"N See you soon!"

Expand Tweet

Speculations ran wild among fans, with connections ranging from Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to more far-fetched ideas involving Jannik Sinner and Emma Raducanu.

However, Carlos Alcaraz cleared the air after defeating Marozsan, signing the camera with the word "Tudum." He also shared the same message on social media and urged fans to "stay tuned."

"Tudum! Stay tuned 🤫," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

With 'Tudum' referring to the distinct notes that play when Netflix is opened, it appears that the 20-year-old's 'N' message referred to a potential collaboration with the streaming platform.

Alcaraz's involvement with the streaming giant doesn't come as a surprise, as he recently took part in the Netflix Slam exhibition event against Rafael Nadal in Las Vegas prior to his Indian Wells campaign.

Carlos Alcaraz to take on Alexander Zverev in Indian Wells QF

Carlos Alcaraz

Following his triumph over Fabian Marozsan, Carlos Alcaraz expressed satisfaction with his performance, admitting that he overcame a case of nerves to pull off the win.

"Honestly I was nervous before the match, I'm not going to lie. Playing against someone who beat you easily — I remember I had no chances in the match in Rome. It was difficult for me today to approach the match, but I'm really happy with the way that I did,' he said in his post-match interview.

The Spaniard will square off against Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, allowing him to avenge his defeat to the German in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

Zverev claimed a hard-fought 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur to book his place against Alcaraz. The German enjoys a 5-3 head-to-head record against the World No. 2.