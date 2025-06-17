Carlos Alcaraz & Emma Raducanu, Frances Tiafoe & Madison Keys lead star-studded line-up for US Open mixed doubles: Find out the complete NYC line-up

The mixed doubles fan event for the US Open has been announced this week. Fans can expect the top players on tour to take part this year.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic are all expected to feature at the event. Sinner is the reigning US Open champion and has also clinched the Australian Open this year.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina are all set to feature in New York. Sabalenka is the defending champion in New York and has secured runner-up finishes in Melbourne and Paris.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up for the star-studded mixed doubles event at the US Open:

Ad

Trending

1. Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner

2. Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper

3. Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul

4. Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti

5. Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

6. Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

7. Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

8. Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov

9. Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

10. Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

11. Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

12. Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

13. Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic

14. Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton

15. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

Ad

16. Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tournament will begin on August 19 and is set to feature 16 teams competing for a $1 million prize pool. Eight teams will get direct entry based on their singles ranking, while the other eight will enter via wildcards.

All matches will be best-of-three sets with short sets to four games, and no-ad scoring. If the score is tied at 4-4, a tiebreaker is played. If a third set is needed, a 10-point tiebreaker will decide the outcome.

Ad

However, the final match will be played as a best-of-three set match to six games with similar tiebreaker rules. All matches will be played on Arthur Ashe Stadium or the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Indian Wells Mixed doubles fan event winner Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina stay true to their promise to play the US Open together

Fritz and Rybakina at the BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Similar to the US Open format, some of the top players on tour featured in the mixed doubles fan event at the BNP Paribas Open this year. Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina had the last laugh and took home a healthy prize money after winning the event.

Ad

When asked about Rybakina as a partner, Fritz spoke about their effortless coordination as a team.

"Yeah, I thought she played great last night. She did everything that I would, I guess, everything I could ask of a mixed doubles partner. I think it's a good fit," Taylor Fritz said.

The American also requested the Kazakh to join him at the US Open as a team, to which she agreed in Indian Wells.

Ad

"Yeah, I asked her to play because I was looking for a US Open mixed partner, and she said that she wants to. She just has to check, I guess, with her team and everything. Hopefully it gets cleared (smiling)," he added.

Expand Tweet

Fritz and Rybakina are expected to be among the seeded teams at the mixed doubles event in the US Open this year. The American also recently won the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More