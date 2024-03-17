Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner's remarkable 16-0 win streak in 2024 with Indian Wells SF triumph, reaches his first final in 209 days

Carlos Alcaraz snapped Jannik Sinner's impressive win streak in spectacular fashion in the 2024 Indian Wells Masters semifinal on Saturday (March 16).

Defending champion Alcaraz and Sinner set up a blockbuster semifinal clash at the Masters 1000 event, locking horns for the eighth time on tour. The Italian enjoyed a 4-3 lead in their head-to-head record prior to the encounter.

Following a three-hour rain delay, Jannik Sinner dominated the opening set, winning four games in a row to clinch the opener 6-1. However, Carlos Alcaraz fought back valiantly, securing an early break and fending off break points at 4-2 and 5-3 to take the second set 6-3, forcing a decider.

The Spaniard carried his momentum into the third set, securing a crucial break to take a 2-1 lead before rushing away to a 5-1 lead. Alcaraz then held his nerve to serve out his 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory after a thrilling two-hour and five-minute battle.

In doing so, Carlos Alcaraz ended Jannik Sinner's 19-match winning streak dating back to last year and ended the Italian's perfect 16-0 start to the 2024 season. Additionally, the 20-year-old leveled their head-to-head record at 4-4 and thwarted Sinner's bid to replace him as the World No. 2.

With his triumph, Alcaraz also advanced to his first ATP final in 209 days, since his loss to Novak Djokovic in last year's Cincinnati Masters final. The two-time Grand Slam champion will continue his quest for his first title since Wimbledon 2023 against Daniil Medvedev or Tommy Paul in the title clash.

Carlos Alcaraz after Indian Wells SF win: "I'm really happy to beat Jannik Sinner and be in the final again"

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz credited his mental resilience for his remarkable comeback win over Jannik Sinner in the Indian Wells Masters semifinal, expressing satisfaction with his performance.

"I stayed strong mentally. I think that's a really important part in this game. You have to be strong mentally if you want to overcome these kind of matches, a set down against someone that's playing an unbelievable game. I'm really happy with the things that I've done after that," he said in his on-court interview

The 20-year-old also dislcosed that he had made tweaks to his playing style during the match and conveyed his delight at pulling off the win over Sinner to reach his second consecutive final at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

"I changed my style a little bit, I changed my game a little bit and I think it worked very well. I'm really happy to beat Jannik and be in the final again," he added.