A frustrated Carlos Alcaraz hurled his racket at his chair during his loss to Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open on Friday.

Paul defeated Alcaraz 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a Canadian Open rematch from last year in Toronto. The Spaniard was stunned by Paul's aggressive approach right from the word go as the American ended Alcaraz's 14-game unbeaten run.

Paul put in a clinical performance in the opening set as the World No. 1 continued to make mistakes. Alcaraz committed four double faults in the first set and struggled to bring himself back into the game after taking the second set. But Paul's aggression proved too good for the Spaniard.

Alcaraz himself wasn't content with his performance during the evening. However, he stated he was looking forward to the US Open and vowed to put in more practice hours to prepare for the New York Major.

"A lot. I mean, I, you know, see myself back. And, you know, I realize that I didn't play well, you know, these matches," he said after the match.

"So all I can do now is practice to be better. You know, I have some weeks before US Open. But now I have to be focused on Cincinnati. It's a Masters 1000. It's a big tournament as well," Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz will look to give his hard-court campaign a positive push when he plays in Cincinnati next week and learn from his failures at the Canadian Open.

"I have to talk with my team. You know, I have to fly to Cincinnati, prepare well Cincinnati. But, obviously, I take a lot of lesson from this tournament, you know, coming to the next ones," the Spaniard said.

Alcaraz will need a calm head to repeat his last year's success in New York as he was engaged in a rare act of bitterness during his battle against Paul. The 20-year-old launched his racket, as seen in the video below after he lost the opening set to Paul.

"Had a lot of days to prepare for the tournament" - Carlos Alcaraz after crashing out of Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz walks out after losing to Tommy Paul.

During the post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked if playing on clay at the Hopman Cup affected his rhythm on hardcourts. The Spaniard denied the assumption.

"No, I don't think so. I had a lot of days, you know, to prepare this tournament on hard court. I practice well. So I don't think Hopman Cup has something bad, you know, about this tournament," he stated.

The 20-year-old further suggested he needed to work on his confidence level after his struggles in the Canadian Open.

"I think I did well some things in this tournament, but I always say that you can be better in everything even if you have played your best matches in your career. I have to improve a lot of things, getting more confidence on my game. And trying to play in Cincinnati as best as I can," Carlos Alcaraz continued.