Carlos Alcaraz explores sand dunes, recreates Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray's falcon experience & flaunts present from Jimmy Butler in Doha photodump

Carlos Alcaraz shared glimpses of his time in Doha after his Qatar Open quarterfinal exit. The World No. 3 was stunned by Jiri Lehecka on Thursday, February 20.

Ad

Alcaraz took to Instagram to share a 17-picture-and-video-long carousel showcasing his special moments in Doha. It included a picture of the four-time Grand Slam champion taking an ATV ride on the Qatari sand dunes. He chose a unique camera angle and shared the image of himself giving a thumbs-up as seen in the side-view mirror of his ride.

He used a Qatari flag, camera, pointing finger, wide eyes, and heart emojis to caption the carousel:

Ad

Trending

"Doha dump."

Screengrab from Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram @carlitosalcarazz

In one of the pictures, Alcaraz can be seen wearing a traditional Arab headgear while posing with a falcon - the national bird of Qatar.

Ad

The picture appeared to be a recreation of Andy Murray's 2013 tweet. Murray had shared two pictures - one of himself and the other of Rafael Nadal posing with a falcon. The bird could be seen sitting calmly on Murray's hand, while it fluttered on Nadal's in the pictures.

Murray had hilariously contrasted the bird's reaction to the Grand Slam champions and captioned the images:

"Me with a very calm looking falcon... Rafa with the same falcon..."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alcaraz also shared the picture of a basketball signed by six-time NBA all-star Jimmy Butler. Butler was present for Alacaraz's opening game at the Qatar Open against Marin Cilic. The Spaniard won the match and later invited Butler on-court for a friendly game.

Screengrab from Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram @carlitosalcarzz

Alcaraz is back in his hometown of Murcia.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about his "role model" Rafael Nadal ahead of Qatar Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Qatar Open. Image: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz came into the Qatar Open after a stellar 2025 Rotterdam Open title win. He started his Qatar Open campaign with an opening-round win against Marin Cilic and a second-round win against Luca Nardi. Jiri Leheck cut short the 21-year-old's run in the quarterfinals.

Ad

In a press conference before the tournament, Alcaraz mentioned his admiration for 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. He also shared his thoughts since the duo's last meeting at the Davis Cup, where Nadal bid adieu to fans after a stellar career

"Rafa and I have a very good relationship, but I haven't spoken to him again since he retired from the Davis Cup. I think he deserves to be at peace with his family and enjoying the things that he couldn't enjoy when he was playing," said Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

"He has been and is a great role model for me. I have seen that he has congratulated me on social media, but I have not yet had the chance to speak to him. I am sure that the time will come when I can do so," he added.

Alcaraz will next head to Indian Wells where he is the two-time defending champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback