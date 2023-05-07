Carlos Alcaraz favorite to win the French Open in light of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's fitness issues, says Greg Rusedski

Greg Rusedski believes that World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win the French Open due to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's ongoing fitness issues.

Nadal and Djokovic are always title contenders at the French Open, but the duo have been struggling for fitness. Nadal hasn't played a match since his second round exit from the Australian Open and Djokovic missed the recently concluded Madrid Open due to injury as well.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, has been in terrific form this season and successfully defended his title at the Madrid Open by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the final on Sunday, May 7.

Speaking after the match, Greg Rusedski claimed that this year was the 20-year-old's best chance of winning the clay-court Major due to his current form and Nadal and Djokovic not being at their physical best.

"Going in to this year's Roland Garros, Nadal hasn't played anything whatsoever leading up, who's always the favorite to win the title. Djokovic is hurt. This has got to be his best chance to win it because if any of those guys are healthier, any one of those three guys could win it. But right now, because of his form, he's got to be the favorite," Rusedski said.

"It is a special feeling that I will never forget" - Carlos Alcaraz on successfully defending his title in Madrid

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz won his 10th career title and fourth of the 2023 season at the Madrid Open on Sunday, having previously triumphed at the Argentina Open, the Indian Wells Masters and the Barcelona Open.

The 20-year-old said that it was special for him to win the Madrid Open once again and also heaped praise on his opponent in the final, Jan-Lennard Struff.

"For me it is so, so special," Alcaraz said. "To lift the trophy here in Madrid. In my country. It is always special to play and to be able to do a good result here and [being] a champion is so special. In front of my home crowd, my family, my friends. Everyone close to me. For me it is a special feeling that I will never forget."

"It was a really tough match. Jan was playing great, really aggressive. In the second set I had a lot of chances to break his serve and I didn't take it and it was tough for me to lose it. I told myself that I had to be positive all the time and that I would have my chances and I think I did it in the third set," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz has now won 29 out of 31 matches so far this season and will next compete at the Italian Open in Rome.

