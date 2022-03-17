"Carlos Alcaraz is the future, he is probably capable of winning a Grand Slam this year" - Gunter Bresnik 

Tennis coach Gunter Bresnik has described Carlos Alcaraz as the future of the sport and believes the teenage star can win a Grand Slam title in 2022. The Austrian also claimed that Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev have failed to live up to "expectations or ability."

The Spaniard defeated Gael Monfils in the last 16 of the Indian Wells Masters to progress to the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 event for the first time. The 18-year-old became the youngest player to reach the last eight of the tournament since 17-year-old Michael Chang in 1989.

The World No. 19 is currently on a nine-match winning streak, which includes a title at the Rio Open last month. He has dropped just two sets during the run and has not lost a set in his three matches in Indian Wells so far.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Bresnik lauded the teenage star's potential and suggested he is good enough to win a Major title this year. He also said he does not expect the Spaniard to repeat the same mistakes he feels Thiem and Zverev have made.

"Carlos Alcaraz has been at the top of the list of future greats in this sport for a long time," Bresnik said. "He is the future, no doubt. I always said that Dominic Thiem or Sascha Zverev would be the next World No. 1 after the Big 4. Medvedev doubled them because they failed to live up to expectations and ability. I don't think Alcaraz will make those kinds of mistakes in the next two or three years. He is probably capable of winning a Grand Slam this year."

Bresnik - who currently works with Gael Monfils - coached Thiem from the age of eight until they ended their relationship in 2019. Following the split, Bresnik claimed Thiem and his father Wolfgang lacked loyalty to him, while the 2020 US Open champion labeled Bresnik a megalomaniac. The pair reached an out-of-court settlement after Bresnik sued Thiem for more than €450,000.

Carlos Alcaraz will face defending champion Cameron Norrie in Indian Wells quarterfinals

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

Carlos Alcaraz will face World No. 12 and defending champion Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. Norrie defeated rising American star Jenson Brooksby in straight sets in the last 16 of the Masters 1000 event.

The Spaniard defeated Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round of the 2021 US Open in August in the pair's only previous encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee