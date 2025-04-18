Carlos Alcaraz gets honest about his smooth DM strategy with girls, hilariously invites Grigor Dimitrov to weigh in

Carlos Alcaraz traded tennis equipment for jokes in a fun interview at the just-concluded Monte Carlo Masters, where he claimed his sixth ATP Masters 1000. The Spaniard was presented with a curveball in a light interview, during which he was asked how he would slide into a girl's DMs. What followed was an exquisitely charming answer from Alcaraz—and a side-splitting tag-in from fellow ATP star Grigor Dimitrov.

Ad

The light-hearted exchange took place while Alcaraz was on cloud nine after a flawless week in the Monte Carlo Masters. Second-seeded Spanish tennis star defeated the likes of Francisco Cerundolo, Daniel Altmaier, and 12th seed Arthur Fils before he overcame compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in an all-Spanish semifinal.

In the title match, he defeated Italy's Lorenzo Musetti with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 margin to claim his second title of the year. But apart from the in-game competitiveness, Alcaraz showed another side of his personality to fans.

Ad

Trending

When questioned in an interview about how he would message a girl on Instagram, Alcaraz gave an unfiltered answer, proposing:

"I mean, straight to the point. I would say I saw you in the coffee, I find you really beautiful. I'm just wondering if you want to take a coffee with me, something like that. Straight to the point, but soft."

Ad

Alcaraz then jokingly teased Grigor Dimitrov, who was standing nearby, and lobbed the question in his direction.

"You should ask him," Alcaraz joked, pointing at the Bulgarian.

Dimitrov smiled and said:

"You're asking about the line? Oh, come on," as the two shared a friendly chuckle.

Alcaraz responded with:

"We’ll discuss later."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dimitrov was seeded 15th in the tournament and made it to the quarterfinals, where he lost 6-0, 6-0 to eighth seed Alex de Minaur.

Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals at the Barcelona Open

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz during the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is already defending his Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell title. The top seed started his fourth appearance in Barcelona on the right note by outlasting Ethan Quinn 6-2, 7-6(6). He went on to beat Laslo Djere in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, to reach the quarterfinals, where he will meet fifth seed Alex de Minaur.

Ad

This meeting will be their fourth ATP Tour meeting, and Alcaraz holds a dominant head-to-head record of 3-0. They met each other earlier this year in the Rotterdam final, where the Spaniard won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

The winner between Alex de Minaur and Carlos Alcaraz will take on either third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or seventh seed Arthur Fils in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author S Shahi Shashank, a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, joined the company about a year and a half ago. Despite his background in software engineering, his passion for the sport drove him to switch gears and dive into full-time journalism before which he worked as a tech writer.



With over 1000 articles and nearly 4 million views under his belt at SK, his stories stand out thanks to his deep dives into match stats, player tactics, and historical patterns, offering readers a fresh take every time. Above all, he is meticulous, making sure to double-check information from reliable sources before sharing it.



In Shashank's view, there's no room for debate: Novak Djokovic reigns supreme as the ultimate GOAT. He draws inspiration from the Serb's resilience, hard work, and relentless attitude, channeling those qualities into his own work.



Outside of his tennis musings, he finds joy in hitting the court himself, exploring new destinations during his travels, and watching movies. Know More