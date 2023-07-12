Carlos Alcaraz received a heartfelt surprise during his remarkable run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

A devoted fan gifted him a Real Madrid jersey during one of his fan interaction sessions at SW19 ahead of his quarterfinal fixture on Wednesday. Alcaraz was pleasantly surprised to learn that the jersey was intended as a gift for him to keep. Expressing his gratitude with a gracious handshake, Alcaraz accepted the jersey, which belonged to his favorite football club.

The Spaniard has been turning heads in the tennis world of late, a trend that has continued this fortnight at Wimbledon. Seeded No. 1 at the grass-court Major, Alcaraz has beaten the likes of Nicolas Jarry and former finalist Matteo Berrettini on his way to the last eight.

This marks the first time the reigning US Open champion has reached the stage at Wimbledon. As far as Grand Slams are concerned, the Australian Open remains the only one where Alcaraz hasn't reached the quarterfinals yet, having reached the semifinals of the French Open earlier this year.

Carlos Alcaraz to take on Holger Rune in Wimbledon quarterfinal

Carlos Alcaraz after beating Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships is set to witness an exhilarating quarterfinal clash today between two rising stars of the tennis world: Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune.

Alcaraz has been in sensational form throughout the tournament, showcasing his powerful groundstrokes and unwavering determination. As he prepares to face Rune, Alcaraz expressed his excitement in his on-court interview, stating:

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge. Holger is a fierce competitor, and I know it's going to be a tough battle."

Meanwhile, his opponent has been making waves of his own with his aggressive style of play and fearless attitude. So far at Wimbledon, Holger Rune has take down the likes of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Grigor Dimitrov.

The head-to-head between the duo stands at 1-1, with Rune having won their most recent encounter. Facing off at the 2022 Paris Masters, the Dane prevailed after Alcaraz was forced to retire with an injury. However, this is the first time they are facing off on grass, as well as their first meeting at a Grand Slam.

Both Rune and Alcaraz will be looking to reach their maiden semifinal at SW19, where they will take on either Daniil Medvedev or Christopher Eubanks. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have reached the semifinal from the bottom half of the draw.

