Carlos Alcaraz does not have a girlfriend, not dating supermodel Brooks Nader: Spaniard's team confirms after shocking claim

Carlos Alcaraz’s team recently confirmed that the Spaniard is not dating supermodel Brooks Nader and is currently single. This confirmation comes days after a shocking claim made by Nader's sister Grace Ann.

Nader is best known as a model who has worked for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Magazine. The American has also made an appearance on the hit reality TV show ‘Dancing With The Stars'. Earlier this month, Nader attended the US Open. Around the same time, rumours started swirling that she was dating Jannik Sinner, after her sister, Grace Ann Nader, stated that the model had been receiving messages from an athlete ‘whose name rhymes with winner’.

However, Nader then denied these rumors in an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’. At the same time she also implied that the tennis star she was dating was Carlos Alcaraz. Soon after, her sister, Grace Ann confirmed this relationship, telling E!News,

“The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

Now, journalist Alberto Guzman has reported that Carlos Alcaraz's team has denied the claims of a relationship between the Spaniard and Nader.

“They're not dating, it's not an official relationship. He confirmed to those close to him that he is single and has no intention of having any serious relationships. Perhaps she (Grace Ann Nader) is not well informed,” Guzman told ‘No Somos Nadie’.

Over the years, Carlos Alcaraz has kept his life away from the court relatively private and has previously never disclosed a relationship to fans.

Carlos Alcaraz set to return to action at Laver Cup

Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

On the tennis end of things, Carloa Alcaraz has had a busy few weeks. After his successful Wimbledon campaign in July, the 22-year-old took some time away from the court as he prepared for the hard court season.

He then returned to action on August 19 at the Cincinnati Masters. The Spaniard enjoyed an incredible run in Ohio, winning the title after Jannik Sinner forfeited the finals due to sickness.

Alcaraz played the Cincinnati Masters final on August 19, and on August 20 he was back on the court for his mixed doubles match at the US Open alongside Emma Raducanu. Despite an early exit in the mixed doubles events, Alcaraz went on to enjoy a successful two weeks at the final Major of the year as he lifted his sixth Grand Slam trophy.

After his hectic schedule at the US Open, Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Davis Cup tie between Spain and Denmark. Instead, the Spaniard will now return to action at the Laver Cup which is scheduled to take place between September 19 and 21.

