Carlos Alcaraz gives his verdict on Indian Wells courts days after questioning sudden change

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz was at his dominating best over the course of his quick 6-1, 6-1 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025. He previously dropped six games each during his wins over Denis Shapovalov and Quentin Halys.

Ad

The tournament organizers tweaked the surface prior to this year's edition of Indian Wells. Players gave differing verdicts about the same, including Alcaraz, who was left puzzled by the abrupt move. However, he was warmed up to the change, and after a few matches under his belt, he's feeling unbeatable once again.

Alcaraz was asked what made him unstoppable at Indian Wells in his latest press conference. He stated that everything, right from the court conditions to the balls, favor him. Even the wind, which bothers others, adds more dimensions to his game.

Ad

Trending

"Well, probably, I mean, I don't know. I don't know in which one I can compare. I don't know. Every time that I playing here in this court, I just feel great the conditions here, the court, the balls. I think every day is a little bit of wind which I like playing with. So I think everything suits pretty well to my game, to my style," Alcaraz said.

Ad

Alcaraz further mentioned that the relatively slower conditions give him time to defend, while also giving him room to turn on the aggression when the moment arises. The only other place where he feels this comfortable is back at home in Barcelona and Madrid, where he has won two titles each.

"I have time to reach the ball when I'm defending. I have time to make good positions to attack during the points. If I have to compare this court, this stadium to the one I feel really well or the one I feel like unbeatable, I don't know, probably in Spain -- Barcelona, Madrid -- which I love playing there, as well. But I don't know. I just love here," he added.

Ad

25th seed Francisco Cerundolo is Alcaraz's next opponent. The two will lock horns in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 11. The Spaniard won their previous encounter at last year's Cinch Championships in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz aiming to improve his already impressive record at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz improved his record to 19-2 at the BNP Paribas Open following his win over Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. A win over Francisco Cerundolo would mark his 20th at the venue.

Ad

Alcaraz made his Indian Wells debut in 2021, and lost to Andy Murray in three sets in the second round. He advanced to the semifinals a year later, and went down fighting in three sets against Rafael Nadal. He hasn't lost a match here since then, beating Daniil Medvedev in the past two finals to win the title.

The Spaniard could potentially set up a re-match with Medvedev in the final for the third year in a row. For that to happen, Alcaraz will need to get past Cerundolo, followed by either Jack Draper or Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback