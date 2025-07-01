"Carlos Alcaraz goes, 'You look like 40'" - John McEnroe smitten by Spaniard's charm as he reveals sweet anecdote

John McEnroe recently recounted a conversation that he had shared with Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open a few weeks ago. The seven-time singles Major winner claimed that the World No. 2 had the great quality of knowing what to say at a particular moment.

McEnroe enjoyed a successful career in both singles and doubles, winning an overall 17 Major titles and spending 170 weeks as the World No. 1. Since his retirement from tennis, the American has dedicated his time to sports commentary and analysis.

Speaking on BBC's Wimbledon pre-show earlier this week, John McEnroe shared a rather sweet anecdote from Paris where he had received praise from Carlos Alcaraz for having been in good physical shape.

"I'll tell you a quick thing, at the French Open, I'm going to the players' gym because in the second week us old fogies get to play a few matches, and I was trying to break a sweat on the bike and he's (Carlos Alcaraz) right net to me and he's like, 'Oh my god, you look great!' and I'm like, 'How old is your father?' And he says, '54,' and I go, 'I'm 66,' and he goes, 'Oh my god, you look like you're 40!'" John McEnroe told BBC.

While the former World No. 1 was aware of the young Spaniard's flattery, he did concede that the latter's magnanimous attitude "made his week":

"Did he need to say that? No. Was I happy he said it? It pretty much made my week, to be honest," McEnroe added. "So, he's got a way of just knowing what to say, even then. It's almost like he says the right things without even having to think about it. Yeah that's a great quality."

Last month, McEnroe was effusive in his praise of Alcaraz, going as far as to suggest that the 22-year-old was "the greatest gift the post-Big 3 generation" could've offered the tennis community.

John McEnroe quips Carlos Alcaraz is "the most talented young player" he has seen

John McEnroe commended both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for uplifting men's tennis over the last few years before sparing a word for the five-time Major winner.

"Carlos is the most talented young player I have ever seen hold a racket, Jannik is not far behind. Alcaraz is brighter, Sinner is more consistent. I am struck by the sound of Jannik's ball: I have never heard anything like it. Carlos is the greatest gift the post-Big Three generation could give us. And he is the tennis player I would pay a ticket for," McEnroe said.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, began his Wimbledon title defense in hard-fought fashion on Monday (June 30), downing Italian veteran Fabio Fognini in a four-hour-long five-setter to reach the second round.

