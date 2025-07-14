“Carlos Alcaraz is going to come for us again” - Jannik Sinner wary of 'big target' on his back after maiden Wimbledon triumph

On Sunday night, Jannik Sinner lifted his maiden Wimbledon trophy. After his triumph, the World No.1 expressed his wariness about the big target he now has on his back.

Sinner was up against Carlos Alcaraz on finals day at Wimbledon, with the Spaniard the strong favorite for the win. Alcaraz got the match off to a blazing start, clinching a 6-4 victory in the opening set. However, Sinner quickly clawed his way back into the game, winning the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to lay claim to his fourth Grand Slam title.

After the match, Jannik Sinner addressed the ‘target’ on his back while stating that he expected Carlos Alcaraz to come for him again, saying,

“I keep looking up to Carlos because even today I felt like he was doing a couple of things better than I did. So that's something where we will work on and prepare ourselves you know, because he's going to come for us again. And there's not only Carlos but everyone you know, so have a big target on us. So we have to be prepared and then we see what's happening in the future.”

For Sinner this marks his second Grand Slam title of 2025. Earlier this year, the Italian won the Australian Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in the finals.

Jannik Sinner reflects on the importance of beating Carlos Alcaraz

Sinner at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the two big names of men's singles in tennis at the moment. Between them the duo have won seven of the past eight Grand Slams. However, going into the Wimbledon finals, Alcaraz was a dominant favorite for the win. Not only was the Spaniard the two-time defending champion, he had also beaten Sinner in five back-to-back encounters.

After defeating Alcaraz on grass courts, Sinner opened up about the importance of this victory over his long-time rival, telling media,

“It is important for sure. Because you know when you lose several times against someone it is not easy. But at the same time in the past, I felt that I was very close. If you watch all matchups you know, starting (with) Beijing in the third round, then (in) Rome, I had a set point in the first set, but I couldn't use it, then in Paris what happened. But I felt close, you know and I never pushed myself down.”

The head-to-head record between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz currently reads 5-8 in favour of the Spaniard. Sinner has won two Grand Slams this year, while Alcaraz was victorious at Roland Garros. With the US Open taking place in August, fans will be curious to see if the duo can stage another epic final between themselves.

