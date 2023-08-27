"Carlos Alcaraz is going to be the greatest ever, unless he gets hurt" - Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King recently stated that she thinks Carlos Alcaraz will be the greatest tennis player ever, if he can avoid major injuries during his career.

The 12-time singles Grand Slam winner thinks that Alcaraz has what it takes to surpass the Big 3 (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) in due time, while Djokovic will be the greatest among the three.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the former World No. 1 talked about the current state of men's tennis, praising the Serb for his accomplishments.

"The men have been totally spooled with Federer and Nadal and Djokovic. Djokovic is probably going to end up as the greatest (of those three) as I think he is going to keep winning Grand Slams," Billie Jean King said, according to Tennis365.

Billie Jean King thinks it is possible for the 20-year-old to overtake Djokovic, who currently has 23 Grand Slam titles.

"Then you have Alcaraz, who I adore. I first saw him when he was 18 and I said, I will say now, he is going to be the greatest ever, unless he gets hurt," Billie Jean King said.

The 79-year-old praised the Spaniard, especially for his drop shot ability.

"He has brought the drop shot back and in the 1980s it used to drive me crazy that no one would use the drop shot. Bring them in... they are on the baseline," Billie Jean King stated.

Billie Jean King asserted that players were progressively getting better and moving the sport further every generation.

"Every generation gets better. I hate it when old players say they could win now, but are you kidding, we wouldn't get a point. My mother always said 'keep moving or it's over' and she was right," she continued.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Dominik Koepfer in US Open 2023 first round

Carlos Alcaraz with the 2022 US Open Quiz trophy

Carlos Alcaraz will play against Germany's Dominik Koepfer for the first time in his career in the first round of the 2023 US Open.

The first seed will begin his title defense in New York on Tuesday, August 29, with World No. 78 Koepfer being his first test.

Most recently, the 20-year-old Spaniard lost in the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati to Novak Djokovic, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-7(4). Meanwhile, Koepfer was stopped in the third round of the same tournament by Jiri Lehecka, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6.

The German didn't manage to get through qualifying of the US Open in 2022, but made a fourth round appearance at the tournament in 2019. That year, Koepfer defeated Jaume Munar, Reilly Opelka, and Nikoloz Basilashvili before eventually falling to Daniil Medvedev, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 6-7(2).