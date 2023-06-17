"Carlos Alcaraz got cramped after playing two sets with Djokovic; at the age of 20, I won the US Open final against Federer" - Juan Martin del Potro

Juan Martin del Potro has drawn a comparison between Carlos Alcaraz's cramping issues during his 2023 French Open semifinal against Novak Djokovic and his own triumph over Roger Federer in the 2009 US Open final at the same age.

Over the course of his storied career, Del Potro suffered multiple injuries, undergoing eight surgeries between 2010 and 2021. His injuries forced him to endure extended layoffs from the tour, with four instances when his recovery time exceeded nine months.

The Argentine last competed on the tour at the Argentina Open in February 2022, losing to compatriot Federico Delbonis in straight sets.

In a recent interview with the Argentine publication Pangina12, Del Potro reflected on his struggles with injury and disclosed his conflicting emotions, alternating between anger and frustration while also acknowledging other athletes who endure similar challenges.

“I live with two sensations. I have anger, I feel annoyed, and I wonder why. And then it happens the other way around and I think: 'why not me?'. I am ordinary: there are many athletes who suffer," Del Potro said.

The former World No. 3 commented on the duality of the sport, referencing Carlos Alcaraz's cramping issues against Djokovic in the French Open semifinal and recalling his own historic win over five-time defending champion Federer in the 2009 US Open final at the same age.

(Carlos) Alcaraz got cramped after playing two sets with Djokovic and he is 20 years old; At the age of 20, I won the US Open final against Federer," he added.

The 34-year-old cited his own body as his toughest opponent, claiming that he never feared the challenge posed by the best players in the sport.

"I never had a problem beating the best: my problem was healing my wrist. If it hurts to hit the backhand with top, okay, I play with slice, I don't use my hand. My toughest opponent was my body. I wasn't afraid to play against the best," he said.

How Carlos Alcaraz can reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 French Open SF

The battle for the top spot in the ATP rankings between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz has been captivating to watch. Djokovic reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking after defeating the Spaniard in the 2023 French Open semifinal and subsequently winning the title.

However, with the Serb choosing to sit out all of the grasscourt tournaments in the lead-up to the 2023 Wimbledon, Alcaraz will have the opportunity to once again clinch the top spot by securing the title at the Queen's Club Championships. Winning the ATP 500 event will allow the 20-year-old to bridge the 420-point deficit between Djokovic and himself.

The tournament, scheduled to begin on June 19, will also feature second seed Holger Rune, third seed Taylor Fritz, and two-time defending champion Matteo Berretini.

