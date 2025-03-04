"Carlos Alcaraz only got the nom because they had to withdraw Jannik Sinner" - Fans debate Spaniard's Laureus World Sportsman of the Year nomination

Tennis fans recently reacted to Carlos Alcaraz's nomination for the 2025 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award. Along with Alcaraz, Armand Duplantis, Leon Marchand, Tadej Pogacar, and Max Verstappen have also been nominated in this category.

The Laureus World Sports Awards is an annual event that honors and celebrates achievements throughout the year of several individuals and teams sports. Notably, Alcaraz had previously clinched the Laureus Breakthrough Of The Year Award two years ago, in 2023.

Tennis icons such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal have all been recipients of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award in the past.

The news of Carlos Alcaraz being nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to express their opinions on the matter

One fan suggested that Alcaraz's nomination may have been a result of Jannik Sinner's disqualification due to a three-month doping ban.

"Bruh, Alcaraz only got the nom because they had to withdraw Sinner's nomination. I adore Carlitos and think he's the best thing to have happened to our sport in a long time... but with the wild ups and downs, he wasn't even the best male tennis player last year, never mind Laureus levels. I'd like to see Duplantis take this one personally," a fan posted.

On the other hand, another fan argued that both Alcaraz and Sinner would have been nominated as the World Sportsman of the Year category typically features six nominees, not five.

"It's the only category with 5 nominees instead of 6, so no, both Alcaraz and Sinner would have been nominated," a fan wrote.

"I wonder if they straight switched him with Sinner or if he was due to be a nominee anyway," a fan posted.

"Mondo duplantis should get it ngl. Carlos Alcaraz is still young," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"I know Sinner has a ban but it should’ve been him," a fan posted.

"They favour tennis a lot so they had to put one in by default. Unfortunately his 2024 doesn’t come close to the other guys so he looks a little out of place. I don’t think you can be sportsman of the year when you’re number 3 in your own discipline (we all know he’s actually number 2). Very much doubt he’ll win, but the whole thing is a bit of a gimmick so there’s a chance he could. Would be cool for him," a fan wrote.

"I think if Alcaraz won the gold medal, he would have been a sure shot. It's tough for him to win, since 2024 was a Olympic year. So other Olympic stars on this list have a greater chance," a fan posted.

Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters. He is the double-defending champion, having claimed the title in 2023 and 2024 by defeating Daniil Medvedev in both finals.

This year, Alcaraz is seeded second at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, and he will kick off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye and will face either Quentin Halys or a qualifier in his opening match.

In 2023, Carlos Alcaraz was the top seed and triumphed over Thanasi Kokkinakis, Tallon Griekspoor, and Jack Draper in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively. He then overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals and Jannik Sinner in the semifinals to advance to the final.

In the championship match, the Spaniard emerged victorious against Daniil Medvedev 6–3, 6–2 to win the 2023 Indian Wells Masters, his third Masters 1000 title and his eighth ATP Tour title overall.

In 2024, Carlos Alcaraz was seeded second and defeated the likes of Matteo Arnaldi, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Fabian Marozsan, Alexander Zverev, and Jannik Sinner to reach the final. In a rematch of the previous year's final, the former World No.1 once again bested Medvedev 7–6(7–5), 6–1 to win the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, claiming his fifth ATP Masters 1000 title and 13th career ATP Tour title overall.

