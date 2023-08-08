Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini, Holger Rune and other tennis players are currently busy practicing for their upcoming encounters at the 2023 Canadian Open. Amid their busy schedule, the organizers provided the players with some respite, hosting a fun memory test by asking them to sing the Canadian national anthem.

The tournament's official channel took to Twitter to share a video of the players attempting to remember the words and singing the anthem in tune. They lightheartedly captioned it:

With the instrumental beginning of the anthem playing in the background, the clip starts with Holger Rune, Matteo Berrettini, and Frances Tiafoe with their hands to their head, clearly not up for the challenge.

Carlos Alcaraz began with the first line, followed by Felix Auger-Aliassime, Casper Ruud, and Gabriel Diallo taking it forward. Tiafoe later attempted to continue, hitting the high notes before breaking up into laughter at his own performance.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also joined in before the Canadians, Milos Raonic, Vasek Popisil and Alexis Galarneau finally took it home. While they get the words right, the clip hilariously ends with their voices completely out of sync with each other.

The tournament has concluded its first rounds of the men's singles draw and will move to the second round on Wednesday, August 9.

Jannik Sinner receives first-round bye along with Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Canadian Open

Many players have received a first-round bye at the 2023 Canadian Open, including World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev, among others.

World No. 8 Jannik Sinner will open his campaign against Matteo Berrettini in the second round. He will be looking to better his Round of 16 exit in last year's edition of the tournament and will also be eyeing his second title of the season after Montpellier.

Berrettini will come into the match with a straight-set victory in the opening round against Gregoire Barrere.

Suffering from an abdominal injury, the World no. 38 remained out of action for most of the season. He recently returned to the courts in the grass season with an encouraging fourth-round exit at Wimbledon.

This will be the first on-court encounter between Sinner and Berrettini.