"It's not easy to play on grass, this week is going to be tough for me" - Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon 2022

Carlos Alcaraz is yet to play a competitive match after going down to Alexander Zverev in the French Open quarterfinals. The Spaniard, instead, has been part of the action at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club, where he played on grass for the first time this season.

While admitting that his preparations ahead of Wimbledon haven't been adequate, the Spaniard remained hopeful of his chances at a pre-tournament press conference, stating that he enters every tournament with a positive mindset.

"I already say that I couldn't prepare well for Wimbledon this year, but I always come to every tournament thinking that I can achieve good results or even win the tournament," Alcaraz said.

When asked what he found difficult on grass, he disclosed that moving well on the surface remains a challenge for him.

"I always say it's not easy to play on grass, and I didn't get to play a tournament before Wimbledon, so this week is going to be tough for me, but I'm preparing myself," Alcaraz said.

“The most difficult thing I would say to move. For me, moving well on grass is the most difficult thing. Well I would say playing aggressive, trying to go to the net, this is the best part of translating my game from another surface to this one,” he added.

Despite his shortcomings, the youngster exuded confidence in his ability to do well on grass, declaring that his aggressive game suited the surface.

"I would say I have a game that is going to adapt well on grass, trying to go to the net, playing aggressive. I think I am capable of playing well on grass,” he said.

"I am still gaining experience on all surfaces and in all tournaments" - Carlos Alcaraz

The Spaniard in action at Wimbledon 2021.

Carlos Alcaraz asserted that while he was amazed to be placed amongst the top 10, gaining experience on all surfaces took precedence over the rankings at this stage of his career.

“Well, sure, growing up the rankings, being in the top 10 for me, it's amazing. I look at the rankings and train myself to get higher in the rankings,” the World No. 7 said.

“But for me right now it is not the most important thing. I am still gaining experience on all surfaces and in all tournaments. Right now I'm also very focused on the Grand Slams," Alcaraz said, adding, “The classification for me at the moment is secondary. I'm trying not to think too much about the rankings at the moment.

The Spaniard, who lost to Daniil Medvedev in the second round at SW19 last year, disclosed that he takes things one match at a time

“I always see the first round after the draw, at the most, the second," he said.

The 19-year-old, who has been seeded fifth, will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round at Wimbledon.

