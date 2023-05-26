Carlos Alcaraz commented on the possibility of playing doubles with Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

During his pre-tournament, Roland Garros press conference, Alcaraz was elated by the possible opportunity of teaming up with his compatriot, who will most likely end his career in 2024.

The World No. 1 calls the possibility "a dream."

"For me, it could be a dream playing doubles with him, you know, in the Olympics. So of course let's see. Let's see how he's doing and how he's going, you know, in this year. Hopefully, you know, he's going great. But yeah, for me it could be a dream to play doubles with him," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will be the first Olympic Games for Carlos Alcaraz, with Nadal already winning two gold medals for Spain during his tenure, one in singles and one in doubles.

Nadal was triumphant in singles in 2008, beating Chile's Fernando Gonzalez in the final, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. In 2016, he bested Romania's Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau with compatriot Marc Lopez in the final, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

With Alcaraz being probable for the 2024 Olympics, Nadal's appearance is up in the air, as the 22-time Grand Slam winner is uncertain of a comeback after dealing with a hip injury since the 2023 Australian Open.

He won't be at the 2023 French Open to defend his title, which saddens Carlos Alcaraz.

"Well, I felt bad when I hear that Rafa, he was not able to play here in Roland Garros and probably the rest of the year," Alcaraz said. "You know, as I said before, as a fan of tennis, as I said, as a fan, you know, I always to watch Rafa playing. I always want to watch the best players in the world playing the tournaments."

"Learning from them really close, here in the locker rooms, you know, around the club, the tournament for me is great. When I hear that, for me, it was tough, you know, to understand how it's gonna be, you know, without Rafa this year. Hopefully to see him next year that he's 100%, hopefully," the 20-year-old added.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Flavio Cobolli in French Open 2023 first round

2022 French Open - Day Ten - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is set to clash with Flavio Cobolli, ranked 159th in the world, in the first round of the 2023 Roland Garros.

Alcaraz and Cobolli have never faced off in their careers, with the 21-year-old Italian making it in the main draw through qualifiers.

He defeated Mathys Erhard, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, in the first round, Lukas Klein, 6-4, 6-4, in the second round, and Laurent Lokoli, 7-5, 6-3, in the third round.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes