"Carlos Alcaraz is so humble and good-natured" - Fans hail Spaniard for "honest analysis" after Miami Open QF loss to Grigor Dimitrov

Carlos Alcaraz's assessment of his Miami Open quarterfinal loss against Grigor Dimitrov has earned him praise from tennis fans.

Alcaraz, who was in contention for the Sunshine Double, was dismantled by Dimitrov in the quarterfinal. The Bulgarian played one of his best matches in recent memory, and the usually mercurial Spaniard was made to look a shadow of his true self as the former won 6-2, 6-4.

Following Alcaraz's loss, the Spaniard was asked about his thoughts on the match. A smiling Alcaraz said that Dimitrov made him feel as if he was 13 years old. The ATP World No. 2 also said that he was talking to his team during the match to figure out solutions.

"He (Dimitrov) made me feel like I'm 13 years old. You know, it was crazy. I was talking to my team, saying that I don't know what I have to do. I don't know. You know, his weakness.. I don't know anything. You know, that's why I have frustration, right now. But I, you know, in the fight of tennis I left the court happy with my level," Alcaraz said during a press conference (via The Tennis Letter on X).

One fan lauded Alcaraz for his humility and took a keen interest in following the two-time Grand Slam winner's career.

"He is so humble and so good-natured.I'm looking forward to following his career," the fan wrote.

Another fan hailed Alcaraz as a 'champion' and respected the Spaniard's 'honest analysis' following his loss to Dimitrov.

"Very honest analysis from a champion,respect," the fan commented.

Yet another fan expressed love for Alcaraz because of the way he plays and his habit of giving credit to his opponents when it is due.

"His honesty and how he always credits his opponents in addition to his tennis brilliance is why I love him. Go Carlitos, the future is your," the fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans:

"I was making sure I was putting Carlos Alcaraz in a very difficult position" - Grigor Dimitrov

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Miami Open

After his sensational victory over Carlos Alcaraz, Dimitrov opened up on his gameplan against the ATP World No. 2. The Bulgarian said that he stayed aggressive throughout the match, which allowed him to stifle Alcaraz's usual attacking brilliance.

"I was just using every opportunity I had. I think every second serve I had, I was attacking it. I was making sure I was putting him in a very difficult position. I had to keep on being aggressive, come to the net, move the ball around and not let him hit," Dimitrov said during his post-match press conference.

Carlos Alcaraz now has a 15-4 win-loss record so far this season, with the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells being his only title so far.

