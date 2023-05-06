Carlos Alcaraz - "I would like to be a teenager a little bit more, for the stats"

Carlos Alcaraz, who turned 20 on May 5, has joked that he would have liked to be a teenager slightly longer so that he could improve his stats.

Alcaraz, who turned professional in 2018, has been consistently breaking records and raising the standards of the game.

The Spaniard is the youngest player to have beaten both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. He also became the youngest male tennis player to be World No. 1 following his triumph at the 2022 US Open.

Speaking at a press conference in Madrid on Friday, Alcaraz said:

"Well, I would like to be a teenager a little bit more, you know, for the stats. No, I mean, I don't feel any difference, you know, to turn 20 right now."

The 20-year-old claimed that he didn't feel any different after exiting his teenage years.

"Well, I'm just been the same person. I don't feel more adult or with more experience just for turn 20. I don't feel the difference right now," he stated.

The World No. 2, however, believes he is able to read matches much better than this time last year.

"I read the match better than the Carlitos last year, and I would say that's the most important thing for me, to play at the same level, to be in the same concentration all the match, and have a good physical feeling, you know," Alcaraz said. "For me, that was the key and the difference from the Carlitos last year."

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates turning 20 with giant cake-cutting at Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday by cutting a gigantic birthday cake at the La Caja Magica Stadium following his Madrid Open semifinal win over Borna Coric, much to the delight of the home crowd.

During the on-court interview, the Spaniard reminisced about having "great memories" in Madrid and expressed delight at having marked his birthday with a "special" victory.

"It means a lot to me playing a final again in Madrid. It’s such a special place for me. I have great memories since I came here to play under 12. Turning 20 like that is so special. I’ll enjoy the final here & try to make all of Spain happy," he said.

Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Jan-Lennard Struff in the final on Sunday (May 7). This will be their third meeting on tour, with the head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

