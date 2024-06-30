Carlos Alcaraz makes revelation about relationship status, laments difficulties of dating as a tennis pro

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his relationship status in a recent interview, admitting that he is single at the moment. The Spaniard also shed light on the difficulties of dating as a tennis professional, lamenting how the hectic schedule of the tour makes it hard to meet the right person.

Alcaraz comes into Wimbledon with a stellar 2024 season under his belt, having just won the French Open earlier this month. The World No. 3 will be the defending champion at SW19 this fortnight, having defeated Novak Djokovic in the final last year to win his first title at the tournament.

Ahead of his campaign at the Grass Major, Alcaraz sat down for an exclusive interview with the Sunday Times. Shedding light on his personal life in it, the former World No. 1 admitted that he was looking for a partner at the moment, even if it is not easy considering the rigorous demands of the professional athlete life.

"No, I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz also opened up about his social life afterwards, stating that he enjoyed going to parties and meeting famous people, as long as it was in moderation.

"Sure, I like to meet famous people, and I really enjoy going to parties to meet famous athletes. But not too much. Let’s say that you have to find the right time. If you have something every day you are going to get bored of it. I have to find occasional things to enjoy," Alcaraz said.

"I love being the older brother of my little ones" - Carlos Alcaraz

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

In the interview, Carlos Alcaraz also shed light on his familial life, stating that being a responsible older brother was more important to him than just being a tennis player.

The three-time Grand Slam champion hoped to be a role model to his brothers Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime, and help them learn about the things that matter in life.

"I love tennis but I love even more being the older brother of my little ones. Being the role model for them, not as a tennis player but a person. That is the most important thing — to help them learn about the things that matter in life," Carlos Alcaraz said.

In his opener at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, Alcaraz is set to take on Estonia's Mark Lajal.

