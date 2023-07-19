Carlos Alcaraz recently claimed his maiden Wimbledon Championship crown. In an exclusive interview, Alcaraz opened up about attaining proliferated fame at a young age and everything that followed.

The World No. 1 manifested an iconic dream after he lifted the 2023 Wimbledon trophy last week, his second Grand Slam title overall. The Spanish prodigy sailed through arguably the biggest challenge on the tour currently, as he rallied from a set down to defeat Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Following his historic triumph, Alcaraz sat down for an exclusive interview with EL PAÍS, where he addressed his meteoric rise at a young age and how his fame carries an upside, as well as a downside.

In the interview, the Spaniard admitted to missing out on certain activities that others at his age enjoy. However, he acknowledged those notions to be "short-lived" and felt blessed to live and accomplish his dream.

"It has its good and not so good things. In some respects, I miss being able to do certain things. I miss doing some of the things that normal 20-year-olds do, but that’s short-lived. Everyone wants to live their dream and I am fortunate to be able to live it and achieve it," Alcaraz said.

Furthermore, Carlos Alcaraz expressed gratitude for being surrounded by his compatriots and legends of the sporting world.

"To be surrounded by great legends of Spanish sport and sport in general, from all fields. To be able to chat with them. It was something I couldn’t imagine, somehow. When they tell you they admire you, you don’t believe it, so it has its good things and its not so good things," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz revises his calendar to prepare for the 2023 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon Championships 2023

After retaining his World No. 1 rank, Carlos Alcaraz has decided to prioritize his physical well-being, following a grueling two-week SW19 campaign.

The 20-year-old has decided to direct his attention toward taking care of his body. Having already missed out on the 2023 Australian Open due to an injury setback, Alcaraz is determined to be in the best shape and firing on all cylinders before he sets camp for his title defense at the 2023 US Open.

According to ESPN Argentina, Alcaraz will be skipping two ATP 250 hardcourt events taking place in Umag and Hamburg. The Croatia Open, Umag, holds notable significance in the Spaniard's career. It is the tournament where he made his debut and became the youngest professional after Kei Nishikori to lift an ATP title.