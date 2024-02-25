Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are already beginning to inspire the next generation of tennis players with their exploits on the big stages and Jakub Mensik was quick to acknowledge their contributions.

Speaking to media during one of his post-match press conferences at the Qatar Open, Mensik said he remembered Alcaraz, barely two years his senior, already making waves on the tour while he was still playing juniors

Recalling the 2021 US Open, Mensik said he was impressed by seeing Alcaraz reach the second week even as he himself was still competing in the boys’ singles event.

"Carlos Alcaraz, I remember him that I was in the junior US Open, and he already reached the fourth round there, and he still could compete with the juniors but he was already competing with the pros in these days," Jakun Mensik said.

Mensik went on to say he felt inspired by the Spaniard and his ilk, before expressing hope of competing against them at the top of the game in the coming years.

"So, yeah, it's really great that I saw these guys in also in the young age," Mensik said. "The improvement, how the improvement went. So for me it's a big inspiration, for sure, and for the future I will be happy if I can be on the top with them."

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Jakub Mensik had also heaped praise on Jannik Sinner, dubbing him and Carlos Alcaraz “unbelievable” given the list of accomplishments that they have managed to put together at such a young age.

The Czech said it helped him greatly as he can look up to them and find ways to improve his own game.

"Of course. I mean, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are unbelievable players. Both them, what they did in these young ages, it's incredible, you know, so I took a lot of inspiration from them," Jakub Mensik said.

"You know, when I started to play pro tennis, they were already on top, you know, so it was also great to watch them improve on the ATP Tour," he added.

Mensik has entered the Dubai Tennis Championships and will open his campaign with a first-round encounter against Borna Coric on Tuesday (February 27).