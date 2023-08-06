Carlos Alcaraz recently talked about his expectations from the 2023 Canadian Open in Toronto, which commences on August 7, and pondered how so much early success has changed his mindset.

Alcaraz debuted at the 1000-level tournament in Canada last year as the second seed. However, his campaign was cut short in the second round by Tommy Paul 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3.

This year though, the 20-year-old hopes to do better. The Spaniard said that he has grown mentally and is dealing with pressure better than he did last year after playing many big tournaments.

“I remember that I [did] not [have] a good run last year in Canada. I came this year to change it, hopefully to have a good run, better than last year. But one year later, I think I learned a lot from that situation on how to deal with the pressure, how to deal [with] everything,” Carlos Alcaraz told reporters.

“I have been playing in great stadiums in great rounds and I'm fighting for great things. I think that helped me a lot to grow up as a player, as a person, and I think one year later, I'm totally different," he added.

The World No. 1 highlighted that winning Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships have made him a more complete player. He admitted to getting "goosebumps" after some time looking back at the championship point at both Majors.

“There [are] some times that I think about the last point of the US Open, the last point of Wimbledon, and other great tournaments that I won, and I still can't believe it and still get goosebumps, so it's crazy," he continued.

Carlos Alcaraz is the firm favorite to win the Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, seeded No. 1 in Toronto, is being pegged as the firm favorite for the 1000-level title, especially after World No. 2 Novak Djokovic opted out of the tournament due to fatigue.

The Spaniard will receive a bye in the first round and face either USA's Ben Shelton or Bernade Zapara Mirallas of Spain in the second round.

Carlos Alcaraz opined that even though he has not achieved significant results at the tournament, he has always been adored by fans whenever he plays in Canada. This love was on display on August 5, Saturday, when Alcaraz was training with Daniil Medvedev.

The top two seeds trained with each other at the Sobeys Stadium when fans began chanting Alcaraz's name and rushed courtside to secure an autograph or selfie from him. The Spaniard spoke about getting the "special" feeling from fans in Toronto.

“Even if I haven't achieved great things here yet, I have always felt a very positive energy," Alcaraz said. "It's great to be here. I had my first practice today with Medvedev and I felt the love from the people. They were screaming, ‘Carlitos. let's go! Come on!’ It was my first practice and my first time here in Toronto, so it was special.”