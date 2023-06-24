Carlos Alcaraz is confident in his own abilities on grass and is of the firm belief that he will be able to win Wimbledon at least once in his career.

Currently in action at the Queen's Club Championships, the World No. 2 has had a good start to his grass campaign, reaching the semifinals with victories over the likes of Jiri Lehecka and Grigor Dimitrov.

Speaking to the press after his win over Dimitrov in the quarterfinals, a routine 6-4, 6-4 affair, Alcaraz admitted that it was one of the best grass victories of his career and that he feels a lot more mature on the surface compared to previous years. With more match practice under his belt, the former World No. 1 has no doubt that he will become a great player on grass.

"This game has been by far the best of my career on grass. I feel like I have a lot more experience than in previous years, I see myself as more mature on this surface and I think that as I play more games on grass, I will be able to become a great player here," Carlos Alcaraz said.

With Wimbledon just around the corner, Alcaraz proclaimed that he has every chance of winning the title at SW19 in the coming years, maybe even more than once.

"I try to learn from the best and I'm more and more comfortable. I think I will [win] at least one Wimbledon," Alcaraz said.

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz reached the fourth round of the Grass Major (loss to Jannik Sinner) -- his career-best result at the tournament.

"It's going to be a special match" - Carlos Alcaraz on his Queen's semifinal clash against Sebastian Korda

cinch Championships - Day Five

Following his victory over Grigor Dimitrov, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Sebastian Korda in the semifinals of the 2023 Queen's Club Championships. The American is yet to lose a set at the tournament, taking out the likes of Frances Tiafoe, Dan Evans and British No. 1 Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

Touching on the clash, Alcaraz asserted that it will be a "special" match, adding that he really liked playing against other young players on the tour.

"I really like playing against young players, it's going to be a special match," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The duo have met thrice before, with Alcaraz leading 2-1. Their most recent encounter came at the 2022 French Open, where the Spaniard prevailed in straight sets. However, this will be their first meeting on grass.

