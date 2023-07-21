Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Ana Ivanovic, and Taylor Fritz's golf skills were recently put to the test by American golfer Collin Morikawa.

In a video shared on social media by the official Wimbledon handle, Morikawa joined former British tennis player Tim Henman to give his expert opinion on which current star has the best golf swing. Morikawa, who won The 2021 Open Championship, was impressed by some of the swings and gave generous ratings to the players.

Morikawa particularly praised Carlos Alcaraz's putting stroke with a tennis racket, commending his "beautiful rock of the shoulders" and "great speed." Despite the slow green and unconventional grip, Morikawa rated Alcaraz's swing a commendable 7 out of 10.

On the other hand, Morikawa was less impressed with Iga Swiatek's swing, comparing it to her forehand in tennis. Still, he gave her a decent score of 7.5 out of 10, being generous in his assessment.

Ana Ivanovic's putting inside her home caught Morikawa's attention as he described her stroke as "gorgeous." He noticed her flat swing coming from the inside and awarded her an 8 out of 10, taking into account the fast green.

Taylor Fritz's swing fared even better in Morikawa's evaluation, as he considered it to be a better overall swing, earning Fritz an impressive 8.5 out of 10.

However, the highlight of the video was Tim Henman's shot, which nearly holed out. Morikawa was amazed by the outcome and even inquired if it stayed on the green. He gave Henman a perfect score of 10 out of 10 for his impressive shot.

A look back at Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon 2023 run

Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek were the top seeds and the favorites to win Wimbledon, but their campaigns ended on contrasting notes.

Alcaraz, 20, defeated Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final that lasted nearly four hours. Alcaraz overcame a slow start and a late comeback from the defending champion to win 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 and claim his second Grand Slam trophy.

Swiatek, 21, breezed through the first four rounds with ease but met her match in the quarterfinals against Elina Svitolina. The Ukrainian edged Swiatek in a tight three-setter, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.