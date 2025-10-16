Carlos Alcaraz injury update: Spaniard makes concerning admission about 'playing with doubt' amid Six Kings Slam

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared a concerning injury update about his ankle. Amidst the ongoing Six Kings Slam, the Spaniard admitted that he was playing with a little bit of doubt.

In September, Alcaraz rolled over his ankle during his opening round encounter against Sebastian Baez at the Japan Open. The 22-year-old was in visible pain but continued to push through, eventually claiming a 6-4, 6-2 win. The tennis star went on to win the tournament, but played the rest of his matches with his ankle heavily strapped.

After the Japan Open, the six-time Grand Slam champion chose to withdraw from the Shanghai Masters in order to rest his ankle, causing concern amongst tennis enthusiasts. Now, in an interview with Marca, Carlos Alcaraz shared an injury update with fans, saying,

"The ankle has been doing well, recovering well within reason. It was a grade two sprain, and without much rest it always takes a little longer to recover. I may still be playing, not with discomfort, but with a bit of doubt. Those doubts always take time to go away, but the truth is we're doing a good job. My ankle is holding up.”

Alcaraz went on to add that he'll be playing his next few matches with his ankle taped up, explaining,

“I'll play with a bandage. I just don't feel completely confident playing demanding matches without a bandage.”

Up next, Alcaraz will return to action on Thursday, October 16 as he takes on Taylor Fritz for his semifinals match at the Six Kings Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz opens up about his target for the ATP Finals

Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is undoubtedly one of the most successful tennis players of the current generation. However, despite his long list of impressive achievements, the Spaniard has been unable to win the ATP Finals so far, with his best performance at the event being a semifinals finish in 2023.

Now, with the 2025 ATP Finals right around the corner, Alcaraz revealed that his only focus for the event will be playing good tennis, telling Marca,

“Every moment is different. When you take something for granted, when you put so many expectations on something, everything becomes much worse later. I prefer to take it easy, I prefer to take it week by week and try to prepare as best as possible. Obviously, I can't fool myself because I'm well prepared and the confidence is there. I'm confident that I'm going to play good tennis in Turin.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the only two men's singles players who have qualified for the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals as of now. Other players in the Race To Turin include Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz amongst others.

