Carlos Alcaraz issues "revenge" warning to Jack Draper ahead of Italian Open QF

Carlos Alcaraz wants "revenge" against Jack Draper in the pair's imminent clash in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Italian Open. The Spaniard said so himself after his hard-fought fourth-round win at the prestigious claycourt event's ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

On Tuesday, May 13, Alcaraz locked horns with Karen Khachanov on Foro Italico's Center Court and registered a narrow 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory against the Russian. In doing so, the No. 3 seed in Rome set up a quarterfinal showdown with Draper. The fifth-seeded Brit is in red-hot form and recently broke into the ATP top 5 for the first time in his career.

More significantly, Draper came out on top against Alcaraz earlier this season with a 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 victory in the semifinals of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Alcaraz was the two-time reigning champion in 'Tennis Paradise', but this year, the Brit ended the Spaniard's stranglehold on the Masters 1000 tournament in the Californian desert. Draper would eventually go on to become the new Indian Wells champion.

When asked about his readiness to face the Brit in Rome, Carlos Alcaraz told reporters during a post-match press conference:

"I'm just ready. I'm just looking forward to playing against him. He's one of the best players in the world right now. The results shows how good is playing lately."

The four-time Major champion also suggested that he wants payback at the Italian Open after what happened at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

"Yeah, just want to take revenge from Indian Wells. I will try to be more ready than Indian Wells. Is going to be an interesting match to watch and to play," Carlos Alcaraz added.

The Spaniard had previously cited the reason behind his semifinal loss to Draper at Indian Wells.

Jack Draper 'worry' caused Carlos Alcaraz's Indian Wells SF defeat

Jack Draper (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) after the Brit's semifinal win over the Spaniard at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (Source: Getty)

At a press conference in the aftermath of losing to Draper in the last four at Indian Wells, Alcaraz confessed that he was preoccupied with the Brit's game instead of being focused on his own. According to the Spaniard, this is what hurt his chances of winning the match and ultimately led to defeat.

"I always say that I have to be focused on myself, on my own game. I think today I was more worried about his level, his game, than myself… So when you're thinking more about the opponent than yourself, then it is a big problem," Alcaraz said.

In terms of the pair's ATP Tour-level head-to-head, the Spaniard still has a slim lead over the Brit with a 3-2 win-loss record.

