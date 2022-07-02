Wimbledon clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set to feature lowest aggregate age of opponents in the fourth round of a men's Grand Slam since 2008

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will face his biggest test yet at this year's Wimbledon Championships when he takes on Jannik Sinner in a fourth round clash on Sunday.

Alcaraz, who has won four clay court tournaments this season, takes on Sinner, who broke into the top-10 last year. The match will feature the lowest aggregate age of opponents in the fourth round of a men's Grand Slam since Juan Martin Del Potro faced Kei Nishikori in the Round of 16 at the 2008 US Open.

As far as Wimbledon is concerned, the fourth round clash between Jimmy Connors and Bernie Mitton in 1973 was the previous match at the venue involving a younger duo as far as aggregate age is concerned.

"Alcaraz vs Sinner will be the youngest match at the round of 16 (40,04 is the sum of the ages) in a male slam tournament since Del Potro vs Nishikori, US Open 2008, but at wimbledon since 1973 (Connors vs Mitton)," one fan tweeted.

Fifth-seed Alcaraz, who turned 19 in May. will be looking to get past Sinner, who will celebrate his 21st birthday in August.

Del Potro was less than a month short of his 20th birthday when he faced 18-year-old Kei Nishikori in the fourth round of the 2008 US Open during a 23-match winning streak which ended when he lost in the quarterfinals to Andy Murray.

American tennis legend Jimmy Connors, who was 20, during Wimbledon back in 1973, got past 18-year-old Bernard Mitton of South Africa in the fourth round only to lose to Alex Metreveli of the Soviet Union.

Alcaraz and Sinner set up mouth-watering contest at Wimbledon

Alcaraz after defeating Oscar Otte at Wimbledon

The two young stars from Spain and Italy have captivated the tennis world with some amazing feats early in their careers.

Alcaraz became the ninth-youngest player to breach the top-10 of the ATP rankings during the Barcelona Open earlier this year, while Sinner has risen steadily, breaking into the top-100 in 2019 before veering ahead to make it to the top-50 in 2020.

The 2022 Australian Open quarterfinalist stormed into the top-10 at the end of 2021, becoming the first player born in 2000s to do so.

The two met at the ATP Masters in Paris last year, with Alcaraz emerging triumphant with a 7-6, 7-5 scoreline.

At Wimbledon this year, the Spanish teen sensation was stretched in the first round by Jan-Lennard Struff before prevailing 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

The fifth seed registered fluent wins in both his second and third round matches, beating Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 7-6(7-0), 6-3 before accouting for Oscar Otte 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Sinner, meanwhile, got past Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round and defeated Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 in the second.

Despite John Isner breaking the world record of aces in the second game of his match against the tenth-seed, it was the Italian who finally prevailed with an emphatic 6-4, 7-6(7-4), 6-3 win.

A mouth-watering contest is on the cards when the two youngsters meet on Sunday to battle it out for a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

