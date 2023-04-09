Jimmy Connors feels that the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev have a big mental edge over opponents and that gives them a big advantage in matches even before they take to the court. Connors opined that players who are at a level below the trio need to considerably raise their levels against them.

Alcaraz, Sinner, and Medvedev have been among the most in-form players so far this season. While Alcaraz has won two titles in just four tournaments, Medvedev has won four in five, and Sinner impressed greatly at both Indian Wells and Miami.

Connors shared his views on the level the trio have been able to produce, saying that they often win matches before even taking to the court to compete. The American tennis legend feels that opponents are often spent even if they manage to beat Alcaraz, Sinner, and Medvedev.

"Alcaraz, Sinner, Medvedev, those guys win a lot of their matches before they even go out there and play," Jimmy Connors said on the Advantage Connors podcast.

"And I say that in a good way because their opponents know that they have to reach such a level to go out and compete against them and beat them. If they do, shoot, they've got to come out and play the next day. If they do beat them, they're so worn out, can they reach the same level the next day?"

Connors went on to term them the 'future of men's tennis.'

"Sinner, Alcaraz, Medvedev, and a few of those other guys coming up, that's the future of the game," the American added.

Jimmy Connors explains how Carlos Alcaraz would be 'tough to beat'

Carlos Alcaraz competes during the 2023 Miami Open.

Jimmy Connors feels that if Carlos Alcaraz can understand the importance of the old-school attitude with the modern-day hardhitting game, he will be tough to beat on tour. Connors opened up about the same on another episode of the Advantage Connors podcast in a chat with his son Brett Connors.

"If you [Carlos Alcaraz] can get that hybrid feeling of understanding the value of that and the old school attitude with the modern day hardhitting game...boy, that's gonna be tough to beat," Jimmy Connors said on the same.

Alcaraz recently withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to injury but has already started training on clay-courts back home in Murcia, Spain, ahead of the business end of the clay season. At the 2023 French Open, Alcaraz will aim to become the youngest Roland Garros champion since a 19-year-old Rafael Nadal first won it in 2005.

