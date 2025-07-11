Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have replicated an interesting stat between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Sinner and Alcaraz will also be playing the French Open and Wimbledon finals in the same year (2025) as the duo of Federer and Nadal in 2008.

Alcaraz and Sinner recently locked horns in Paris, where the Spaniard came out on top. Despite a spirited performance from Sinner, Alcaraz came through in five sets to win the clay-court Major.

Federer and Nadal also competed in the 2008 French Open finals. Nadal claimed the honours that year and also went on to beat the Swiss at Wimbledon next month.

Alcaraz and Sinner have often been compared to Nadal and Federer on the main tour. While Nadal and Federer won 42 Major Slams (combined) during their career, Alcaraz and Sinner have eight titles between them so far.

Alcaraz reflected on his previous match against Sinner and felt a similar challenge could be on the cards on Sunday. Here's what he said after defeating Taylor Fritz in the Gentlemen's singles semis.

“I didn’t watch it again. Just a few clips to be honest. A few points. Not that much. But I’m still thinking about that moment sometimes. It was probably the best… not probably, it was the best match I’ve ever played so far. I’m not surprised he just pushed me to the limits. I expect that on Sunday. To be at the limit. To be on the line. It’s gonna be a great final. I’m just excited about it. I just hope not to be 5 and a half hours on court again. If I have to, I will,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

Meanwhile, Sinner outfoxed the seven-time Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic, in the last round. The top seed analyzed his performance and looked forward to the finals on Sunday.

“From my side I served very well. I felt great on court. I was moving much better today. I think we all saw especially in the 3rd that he was a bit injured. He has been in a very difficult situation. I tried to stay calm, trying to play the best tennis I can. Especially in important moments, which today I felt like I was playing great. Let’s see what’s coming in the final," said Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz dominates the head-to-head against Jannik Sinner

Alcaraz and Sinner at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are the top two players on tour. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against the Italian 8-4.

Alcaraz has defeated Sinner in their last five matches on tour. These include remarkable wins at Roland Garros and two others at Masters 1000 events since 2024.

The duo will face each other on grass for the second time on Sunday. Sinner had defeated Alcaraz at Wimbledon in 2022. It'll be interesting to see if the Spaniard can win his third consecutive title at Wimbledon this year.

