Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka, Elena Rybakina & other top stars arrive at French Open 2024 as season's second Major beckons

ATP stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Daniil Medvedev have touched down in Paris for the upcoming French Open. Joining them in the French capital are WTA starlets like Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

The reigning Australian Open champion, Jannik Sinner was all smiles as he arrived to launch his bid for the second Grand Slam of the year. He was accompanied by his coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill. Sinner's best result here is a quarterfinal appearance on his debut in 2020.

Expand Tweet

Naomi Osaka, who has been on a comeback trail post maternity leave, also reached Paris. She announced her arrival by sharing a picture of the Eiffel Tower on her Instagram story. Osaka achieved her best results when she advanced to the third round in both 2016 and 2018.

Source- Naomi Osaka's Instagram handle

Carlos Alcaraz, too, has touched down in the French capital. Last year, he made it to the semi-finals, where he went down to the legendary Novak Djokovic.

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev, who has had a love-hate relationship with clay, has also arrived. He produced his best result back in 2021, when he reached the quarterfinals.

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have already had a practice session together. Sabalenka's best result came in 2023, when she reached the semi-finals, while Rybakina reached the quarter-finals in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Sinner, Alcaraz beat injury concerns in time for the French Open

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have both overcome injuries in recent weeks to be fit for the 2024 French Open. Alcaraz recently missed the Italian Open due to a shoulder injury.

"I felt some pain after playing in Madrid, some discomfort in my arm. Today I did some tests and I have a muscle edema in my pronator teres, a consequence of my recent injury. Unfortunately I will not be able to play in Rome," Alcaraz wrote on Instagram.

Sinner was forced to miss his home tournament due to a hip injury. He also had to give a walkover in the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open due to the same injury.

"It’s not easy to write this message, but after talking again with the doctors and specialists about my hip problems, I have to announce that unfortunately I won’t be able to play in Rome. Obviously very sad that I didn't recover, being one of my favorite tournaments ever. I couldn’t wait to come back and play at home in front of an Italian audience," Sinner wrote on Instagram.

Matches from the main draw of the French Open will start on May 26 and fans just cannot wait to see their favourite players back in action.