Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner Next Tournament: What next for ATP's top duo after blockbuster Wimbledon final?

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz recently played in the 2025 Wimbledon final, a four-set battle that saw the former lift his maiden trophy at the All England Club. It was the second consecutive final to feature the two names after the French Open earlier last month.

While it will be a tough act to follow up on those big Grand Slam finals in the coming few weeks, both men do still have the chance of running into each other at the 2025 Canadian Masters.

The Masters 1000 event, which switches base between Toronto and Montreal every year, is the first tournament where the two have confirmed participation. It is set to be played over a fortnight starting July 26.

Last year’s final at the Canadian Masters had thrown up a surprise winner in the form of Alexei Popyrin. The Aussie will be back to defend his crown, but Sinner stands as the favorite to win on paper, given his top billing.

The Italian had faced a surprise quarterfinal exit at the tournament 12 months ago, going down in three sets against eventual finalist Andrey Rublev. Alcaraz, meanwhile, had withdrawn from the event, citing fatigue.

The Spaniard was playing a lot of matches at this point last year, winning Wimbledon, securing the Olympic silver, and his withdrawal was understandable. He is likely to come into Toronto much more relaxed this time around.

Alcaraz, Sinner, and all other top-10 players feature on the entry list of the Canadian Open. Needless to say, the two big title favorites will have their hands full for the duration.

Jannik Sinner extends ranking lead over Carlos Alcaraz with Wimbledon win

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner now holds three Grand Slam titles at once, except the French Open, which is with Carlos Alcaraz. His latest win at the All England Club not only brought him his first Grand Slam outside of hardcourts, but it also helped him cement his position at the top of the ATP rankings.

Currently leading the ATP rankings, Jannik Sinner has a total of 12,030 points, which is far ahead of Carlos Alcaraz’s 8,600.

Heading into the North American swing, the Italian World No. 1 will need to be extra careful as he is defending a bunch of ranking points over the course of the next few weeks. His biggest challenge will be to safeguard the 2000 points that he earned at the US Open.

