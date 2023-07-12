"Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are one step ahead of Holger Rune" - Andreas Seppi

Andreas Seppi recently stated that young tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have a slight edge over Holger Rune.

Alcaraz and Rune have advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Alcaraz faced a formidable challenge in the fourth round against Matteo Berrettini. Despite the tough competition, Alcaraz defeated the Italian with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 scoreline. The victory marked the World No. 1's first-ever entry into the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Simultaneously in a four-set fourth round match, Holger Rune defeated Grigor Dimitrov 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4), 6-3. The Dane also booked his place in the quarterfinals at SW19 for the first time in the process.

Alcaraz will take on sixth seed Rune in the first Wimbledon quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand became the youngest man to reach a Wimbledon semifinal since 2007. The 21-year-old secured his place in the semis after defeating Roman Safiullin with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 scoreline on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Andreas Seppi heaped praise on Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune. He lauded Sinner for his powerful game, precision in playing close to the line, and remarkable speed on the court.

Seppi further emphasized that among the new generation of players, Sinner has the best chance of putting pressure on Alcaraz.

"Jannik (Sinner) has a very powerful game and he plays close to the line and very fast. Their head-to-head (Alcaraz vs. Sinner) is 3-3. Jannik has the best chance of this new generation to put Alcaraz under pressure. Jannik, in the end, has the speed and how he takes the ball on the rise," Andreas Seppi said.

World No. 18 Seppi believes that with a few more years of experience, Sinner has the potential to secure one or more Grand Slam titles.

"I think physically he's still a little bit behind but if you give him maybe another couple of years, he can surely win one or many I would say," he added.

Andreas Seppi also mentioned that Alcaraz is already a well-rounded player, excelling in all aspects of the game and displaying exceptional movement on the court.

He emphasized that both Alcaraz and Sinner have a slight edge over Rune in terms of their development.

However, Seppi acknowledged the possibility of being mistaken, suggesting that Rune might ultimately achieve the most impressive results among the three players.

"Alcaraz is already a complete player he's doing everything well, moving well and so it's going to be interesting. I would say Alcaraz and Sinner, and this is just my view, are one step ahead of (Holger) Rune. But maybe I'm wrong and Rune is going to be the one who has the best results from the three," Andreas Seppi said.

"Hope to see a different winner at Wimbledon but it's probably going to be Novak Djokovic again" - Andreas Seppi

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Andreas Seppi expressed his desire to witness a fresh face emerge as the victor at Wimbledon this week. However, he acknowledges the high probability of Novak Djokovic, the four-time defending champion, successfully defending his title once more.

The Serb has advanced to the semifinals at Wimbledon, where he will face Jannik Sinner.

Seppi stated that Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz can pose a threat to Djokovic. However, he remains skeptical about their ability to outlast the 23-time Grand Slam champion in a five-set match on grass at this point.

"You have to probably go with Djokovic but I would love to see a different winner [at Wimbledon]. I think Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz have the best chance to put him under under pressure. So, I hope to see a different winner but it's it's probably going be Novak again," Andreas Seppi said.

Novak Djokovic boasts an impeccable record against Jannik Sinner, having emerged victorious in both of their previous encounters.

Their most recent clash took place at SW19 last year, where the Serb overcame a two-set deficit to triumph over the Italian in the quarterfinals.

Poll : 0 votes