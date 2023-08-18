"Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner match reminded me of Pete Sampras-Andre Agassi" - Leif Shiras

Leif Shiras, a former professional tennis player currently working as a commentator, said that the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Miami Masters reminded him of battles between Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

Leif Chifras and Jan-Michael Gambill, former pros and current broadcasting partners, talked about various tennis topics on the Tennis Channel Inside-In Podcast.

One of the topics of conversation was Jannik Sinner, who recently won the first Masters title of his career in Toronto, defeating Mateo Berrettini, Andy Murray, Gael Monfils, Tommy Paul, and Alex de Minaur on his way to the trophy.

Shiras, the former World No. 31, gave props to the Italian, remembering his win against Carlos Alcaraz in Miami earlier this year (6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2).

"[It was] maybe the match of the year against Alcaraz in Miami. That was such a brilliant match. It reminded me of the [Pete] Sampras v [Andre] Agassi matchups, [with] the points they were playing," Shiras said.

The American commentator thinks that Sinner is on the right path to greatness.

"His trajectory is I think going in the right way. He's had success before, he's had moments of opportunity, 2-0 up against Djokovic at Wimbledon, but failed to get it done. Played well against Nadal a couple of times, I think, at Roland Garros," Shiras stated.

"He's had a taste of the big moments against the biggest players. Is there something to be said that you can't win a Major without having won a Masters 1000, one of the big events? I don't know, maybe there is something to that. Well, he's done that, he's very ready," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz reveals watching Rocky during weather delays against Tommy Paul in Cincinnati

Carlos Alacaraz at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Carlos Alcaraz had to leave it all on the court to get through to the 2023 Cincinnati Masters quarterfinals, but to do so, he had the help of the famous movie Rocky.

The match between Alcaraz and Paul was interrupted in the third set because of bad weather, and the Spaniard was asked what he was doing during that time. He revealed that he talked to his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, but also watched clips from a movie.

"I was with my team, you know, making jokes. We were talking, Juan Carlos and me, that I have to start very well, very aggressive, you know, really, really focused in the warmup, in the three or four minutes that they gave us to warm up," Alcaraz said during the post-match press conference.

"Of course it helps a lot to watch videos about Rocky that I did, so it helps a lot as well (smiling). But you have to realize that it can happen, and, you know, try to be as good as you can," he added.

In the quarterfinals of Cincinnati, Carlos Alcaraz will face Max Purcell for the first time in his career. The winner of that match will play Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.