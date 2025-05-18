Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's parents add special importance to Italian Open final with their box presence

The 2025 Italian Open final saw Carlos Alcaraz take on Jannik Sinner for the first time this season, making for a momentous occasion. To add special significance to the moment, the duo's parents were also in attendance at the clash, showing their support for their respective sons from their player's box.

At Rome, Sinner made his return from the 3-month doping ban that was handed to him at the start of the year after the Australian Open. In the very same tournament, he defeated the likes of Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud to reach the final, his first in front of Italian fans.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, marked his return from injury at the Italian Open, following a withdrawal from the Madrid Open. The reigning Monte-Carlo champion beat the likes of Lorenzo Musetti and Jack Draper to reach the summit clash, his first at the Masters 1000 event.

On Super Sunday, the 11th career meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the packed center court at the Foro Italico saw many a familiar face, including Mats Wilander, Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and others.

The Spaniard's parents, father Carlos Alcaraz González and mother Virginia, were there in his box showing their love as well. Similarly, Sinner's parents, father Hanspeter and mother Siglinde, were also present to cheer their son on in one of the biggest matches of his career.

At the time of publication, the duo were evenly matched in the first set, with the score level at 3-3 with no breaks of serve.

