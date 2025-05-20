Carlos Alcaraz, Jasmine Paolini & tennis world send love to Lorenzo Musetti after Italian announces his girlfriend Veronica's 2nd pregnancy

Carlos Alcaraz, Jasmine Paolini and others heartily congratulated Lorenzo Musetti after the Italian announced his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri's second pregnancy. Musetti and Confalonieri became parents for the first time in March last year, after the latter gave birth to son Ludovico.
On Monday, May 19, ATP No. 8 Musetti took to his Instagram and shared an adorable black-and-white picture, which featured him and son Ludovico caressing Veronica's baby bump. The 23-year-old Italian captioned his post:
"The family is growing (translated from Italian) #4"
It didn't take long for several high-profile names from the tennis fraternity to react to the news. Carlos Alcaraz, the newly-crowned Italian Open champion, was among the first to react. The Spaniard posted four smiling faces with heart-eyes emojis in the comments. Musetti's compatriot Jasmine Paolini, who won the women's singles title in Rome, sent five heart emojis.
Paolini's doubles partner Sara Errani also chimed in, as did other prominent names such as Caroline Garcia, Flavia Pennetta, Marta Kostyuk, and Luca Nardi. The official Instagram handle of Andy Roddick's podcast 'Served' congratulated Musetti and Confalonieri over the latter's second pregnancy as well.
Check out the reactions below:
In November last year, Musetti candidly spoke up about becoming a father and getting comfortable with his and Confalonieri's son, Ludovico.
"I was pretty scared of everything... especially when Ludovico was a newborn" - Lorenzo Musetti
In an interview with Tennis.com in November 2024, Lorenzo Musetti looked back on getting comfortable with son Ludovico in the immediate aftermath of the little one's birth. Not only did the Italian lay bare his apprehensions about fatherhood, but he also revealed a "surprising" reality that hit him when he held his son for the first time.
"I was pretty scared of everything, honestly. Especially when he was just a newborn. I was really scared of holding him. And then, when the nurse (gave) me him for the first time, I was holding him in a really natural way. It was surprising," Musetti told Tennis.com.
On the tennis front, Lorenzo Musetti is enjoying a terrific European claycourt swing in the buildup to the 2025 French Open. He finished as the runner-up in Monte Carlo before reaching the semis at both the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.