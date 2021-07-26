Carlos Alcaraz joins Rafael Nadal and Kei Nishikori in list of youngest ATP champions among active players

Carlos Alcaraz defeated French veteran Richard Gasquet in commanding fashion in the Umag final on Sunday to win his maiden ATP title. That has made the 18-year-old the youngest men's title winner in the last 13 years, and the third youngest among all active male players (behind only Kei Nishikori and Rafael Nadal).

Playing in his first career final, Carlos Alcaraz rose to the occasion as he dominated Richard Gasquet, a 15-time ATP titlist, right from the get-go. The Spaniard broke his older opponent four times en route to a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the championship match.

At 18 years, 2 months and 20 days, Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest tour-level champion since Kei Nishikori (18 years and 1 month) reigned supreme at the 2008 Delray Beach Open. Rafael Nadal is second on the list overall (among active players), having won his maiden ATP title at Sopot in 2004 at the age of 18 years, 2 months and 12 days.

Nadal went on to have a breakout season the following year; the Spaniard won his maiden Major title at Roland Garros and finished 2005 as the No. 2 ranked player in the world.

Andy Murray (18y 8m) and Gael Monfils (18y 11m) round out the top 5 in the list. Murray and Monfils won their career-first ATP titles at the 2006 SAP Open in San Jose and the 2005 Idea Prokom Open respectively.

Carlos Alcaraz is the 2nd-youngest active player to win an ATP title on clay, after Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz has also become the second youngest active male player to win a title on clay after "King of Clay" Rafael Nadal himself. Interestingly enough, Novak Djokovic also features on the list of the youngest champions on clay.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic won his first title at the 2006 Dutch Open in Amersfoort, at the age of 19 years and 61 days. He followed that up with another title at Metz later in the season.

The Serb had an even better year in 2007, which saw him reach his maiden Slam final at the US Open and win his first two ATP Masters 1000 titles (Miami and Toronto).

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, had achieved another incredible feat at this year's French Open. The Spaniard, who is now ranked 55th in the world, had become the youngest male player since Djokovic in 2005 to win a match at Roland Garros.

