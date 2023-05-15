23-year-old Fabian Marozsan scored the upset of a lifetime on Monday, downing World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open. Having had to go through the qualifiers, the Hungarian sent Alcaraz packing out of the tournament 6-3, 7-6(4) in straight sets.

Speaking at his press conference afterward, the World No. 135, who is playing his first ever ATP Masters 1000 event, revealed that his idol growing up was Rafael Nadal. He went on to hail the 22-time Grand Slam champion's mentally, calling it the best in the sport.

"When I was younger, my idol was Nadal. I mean, we play little bit different game. I mean, he's not playing flat like me. Mentally I think he's the best in the sport. So, yeah, he's the best for me," Marozsan said.

Fabian Marozsan also declared that he will call his father immediately after the presser ended, remarking that he needs to thank him for being next to his side every time. Together with his father, the Hungarian hoped to enjoy the emotional, victorious moment.

"I still didn't check my phone, yeah, because I was in the physio and the gym and everything. Yeah, I will call him after this press conference. I will say big thank you for him because he was next to me every time. Yeah, I will call him and say thank you and we will enjoy this moment," Fabian Marozsan said.

The 23-year-old further disclosed that his father was his first coach, ever since he started playing at the age of five, and that he has learnt everthing he knows in tennis from him.

"I just started to play when I was five years old. I learned everything from my father. He was my first coach. Yeah, I just started to play tennis, some tournaments. I win something. When you just doing your things and you winning the tournaments, you just keep going and try to be better," Fabian Marozsan said.

"The goal for me was winning one match in the quallies" - Fabian Marozsan

Fabian Marozsan further noted that coming into the Italian Open, his goal was to win just one match in the qualification rounds. Now that he has won five and reached the fourth round, the World No. 135 was ecstatic, stating that he was "really, really happy" to have made it this far.

"Now, yeah, mostly I'm playing challenger tournaments. Now I'm maybe close to the top 100. This is my first ATP Masters tournament here. I'm really, really happy with this tournament. The goal for me was winning one match in the quallies. Now I just won five match maybe," Marozsan said.

"Yeah, first time I beat a top 100 player here in the first round. In the second one, I just beat Lehecka. He was seeded. It's a really good thing for me. Today now I just played against the No. 1, Alcaraz. I mean, it's not easy to say something. I'm really happy with this one," he added.

Up next, Marozsan will take on 15th seed Borna Coric on Tuesday.

