"From the same mould as Rafael Nadal, another great sportsman in the making" - Tennis fans laud Carlos Alcaraz's sportsmanship during 3R win at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2, win over Oscar Otte of Germany. The Spaniard won hearts thanks to a sportsman-like gesture during the second set of the contest following an incorrect call by the line judge.

After Otte had drawn the Spaniard towards the net with a drop shot, he was quick to latch onto Alcaraz's clever forehand crosscourt.

The line judge had already called Alcaraz's shot out, and although the same was overruled by the umpire, the point had to be replayed going by the rules.

made sure Oscar Otte's winner counted, in spite of the call correction



The teenager displayed rare magnanimity by awarding the point to Otte. Alcaraz's gesture has won him accolades from around the world.

Comparing the youngster to his senior counterpart Rafael Nadal, a fan declared that the 19-year-old was "another great sportsman in the making."

"From the same mould as Rafa. Another great sportsman in the making." a fan wrote.

Alcaraz's sportsmanship has ensured that the teen sensation, who has so far won over fans with his achievements on the court, will now add numerous more owing to his generosity.

"One of the many reason I will forever be a fan of his," one user said.

Lindsay Robertson💙💛 @linzirob @Wimbledon 🏻 @carlosalcaraz New found respect for Carlos Alcaraz - so refreshing to have player not argue but overrule the official decision…genuinely just a nice gesture @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz New found respect for Carlos Alcaraz - so refreshing to have player not argue but overrule the official decision…genuinely just a nice gesture👏🏻

The Spaniard was praised by a fan for "demonstrating the true spirit of fair competition".

"Well played Carlos. Demonstrating the true spirit of fair competition. Top man," another fan tweeted.

Nigel Lees @neddylees @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz What a brilliant example. Of course one must ask the question: "Would he do the same if it was critical to winning the match?" Tough ask, I know. @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz What a brilliant example. Of course one must ask the question: "Would he do the same if it was critical to winning the match?" Tough ask, I know.

One fan predicted that Carlos Alcaraz would replace the Big-3 and proceeded to explain why.

"The game he has, the attitude he has, this lad will carry the sport on his shoulder post big-3 retirement," another user said.

Sayan @Tweets_by_Sayan @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz The game he has, the attitude he has, this lad will carry the sport on his shoulder post big 3 retirement. Already a massive @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz The game he has, the attitude he has, this lad will carry the sport on his shoulder post big 3 retirement. Already a massive 🌟

Not everyone was impressed with the tweet put out by Wimbledon, with one user calling for the organizers to do away with the line judges and introduce technology.

Ashley @ashleytammyren @Wimbledon

I deeply appreciate that you are entrenched in history and tradition. But I think it’s time to do away with lines people and go full HawkEye. The lines calls have been absolutely brutal this year! @carlosalcaraz Dear Wimbledon,I deeply appreciate that you are entrenched in history and tradition. But I think it’s time to do away with lines people and go full HawkEye. The lines calls have been absolutely brutal this year! @Wimbledon @carlosalcaraz Dear Wimbledon, I deeply appreciate that you are entrenched in history and tradition. But I think it’s time to do away with lines people and go full HawkEye. The lines calls have been absolutely brutal this year!

Carlos Alcaraz carries season's form into Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz won his fourth title at Madrid this year.

Carlos Alcaraz has set up a fourth-round clash at Wimbledon with Jannik Sinner.

The Spaniard was highly favored to win the French Open after getting the better of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic en route to winning the Madrid Open this year. However, a quarterfinal loss to Alexander Zverev - who Alcaraz had beaten in the finals at Madrid - ended his Roland Garros campaign.

Despite having limited experience on grass, the teenager remains a strong contender at Wimbledon after having won four titles this season with a 32-4 win-loss record going into Sunday's match.

In their only meeting till date, Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner at the ATP Masters in Paris last year.

