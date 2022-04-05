"Carlos Alcaraz is a legend in the making, to me he is looking like the Roland Garros favorite already" - Daniela Hantuchova 

Former WTA star Daniela Hantuchova believes Carlos Alcaraz is already "looking like the Roland Garros favorite" after winning the 2022 Miami Open. The former World No. 5 also praised the 18-year-old's attitude and described him as a "legend in the making."

Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 on Sunday in the final of the 2022 Miami Open to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown. He became the youngest Miami Open winner and the third youngest Masters 1000 champion after Michael Chang and Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard has climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 11 following his biggest career triumph to date. He holds a 18-2 record this year and is 3-0 in finals in the ATP tour, having also won in Rio in February and Umag in July.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video UK, Hantuchova lauded the teenage sensation's progress and assessed his chances at the 2022 French Open.

"The most impressive thing is his attitude," Hantuchova said. "You see how confident and calm he was towards the end of the match. He is a legend in the making. The scary thing is the clay court season is coming up. To me he is looking like the Roland Garros favorite already. It feels like every single week he steps on court, he is getting better and better."

Former World No. 4 Tim Henman also gave his take on the significance of the Spanish star's breakthrough victory.

"It was an incredible performance," Henman said. "All aspects of his game have been absolutely incredible. You look at how quickly he’s developed. He’s still only 18, so to see him perform at this level, how aware he is and the attitude on the court – he’s just dealing with everything thrown at him and he was in a different league out there. It’s a huge moment for Alcaraz and a huge moment in our sport."

"If he continues with this attitude and game style, it’s frightening to think how many big titles he’s going to win" - Tim Henman on Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz during the 2022 Miami Open final

Tim Henman went on to suggest that Carlos Alcaraz could still improve significantly and tipped the Spaniard to claim many more big titles during his career.

"When you break down his game and with him being so young still, there are areas he can improve on and that’s the scary element," Henman said. "His rise has been so quick and if he continues with this attitude and game style, it’s frightening to think how many big titles he’s going to win. This is his first Masters 1000. You’d say hard court is not his preferred surface, so moving the sky really is the limit."

The 18-year-old holds a superb 7-6 record against opponents ranked in the ATP top 10 following his triumph against Casper Ruud in Miami. He has remarkably climbed over 300 places in the ATP rankings since April 2020, when he was the World No. 318.

