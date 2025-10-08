"Carlos Alcaraz didn't like to boast" - Spaniard's former teacher shares fascinating anecdote about his 'shy' personality

Despite winning six Grand Slams at the age of just 22 years old, Carlos Alcaraz's down-to-earth personality shines through. While he may be fiesty on the court, off the field, he's humble and shy.Loli Moreno, who taught Alcaraz, was recently interviewed by a Spanish channel to speak about the current World No. 1. She had only good things to say about the two-time US Open champion as she offered an insight into the &quot;humble&quot; and &quot;shy&quot; personality.&quot;Competitive, but good. Very humble. He was shy,&quot; Moreno said (translated to English). &quot;He didn't like to boast. In fact, we always told him, 'You have become a champion. 'Carlos, where is the cup? Bring the cup, man.' No, he didn't bring the cup.&quot;In all his championships, he never brought the cup. However, when he won with team, he loved to go from class to class, and show them the cup, but he was very shy. And he has always been very, very humble.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz's early tennis career and fatherly bond with Juan Carlos FerraroCarlos Alcaraz started coaching under Carlos Santos and was under his tutelage until he was 12. When he was 15, he moved to Villena to train at the Ferrero Tennis Academy, founded by former world No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero.In 2018, Ferrero became his personal coach and the two have since managed to make the Spaniard a World No. 1 and a six-time Grand Slam champion. Alcaraz once called him his &quot;second father.&quot;&quot;He was my mentor. Everything I’ve done is thanks to him. I learned a lot, not only professionally, but the personal part as well. He’s my 2nd father... I’m the person &amp; the player I am thanks to him,” the World No. 1 said in Aug. 2023.The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetterLINKCarlos Alcaraz calls Juan Carlos Ferrero his second father: “He was my mentor. Everything I’ve done is thanks to him. I learned a lot, not only professionally, but the personal part as well. He’s my 2nd father... I’m the person &amp;amp;amp; the player I am thanks to him” ❤️Alcaraz's family, especially his father, also played a big hand in helping him reach where he is today. Carlos Alcaraz González, a former professional tennis player and now the director of the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia, was the one who introduced him to the sport at an early age.The World No. 1 has surrounded his tour team with physical trainer Alberto Lledó, physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno, doctor Juanjo López, agent Albert Molina, and his brother Álvaro as a hitting partner. Earlier this year, he appointed childhood friend Fran Rubio as an additional physiotherapist. This all suggests how, despite being among the best in the world, he has chosen to keep himself grounded by surrounding himself with names he has grown up with.