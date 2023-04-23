Stefanos Tsitsipas stands between Carlos Alcaraz and his bid to become the first repeat champion at the Barcelona Open since Rafael Nadal (2016-18).

Alaraz defeated Dan Evans 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals of the claycourt ATP 500 tournament on Saturday, April 22. With a 22-2 win-loss record this year and two titles under his belt — Buenos Aires and Indian Wells, he will enter the final at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona high on confidence.

The young Spaniard ended Evans' run in 81 minutes, converting five of his seven break points. Crucially, he is yet to lose a set at this year's tournament.

Alcaraz knows he'll have to be at his best to defeat Tsitsipas and clinch the title in Barcelona. Speaking after his defeat of Evans, the former World No. 1 said:

“I feel really comfortable playing here in Barcelona and [I am] playing well. Stefanos as well is playing great matches. Last year we had a spicy match, let’s say. I know he’s a really nice guy off the court, so I’m going to try to forget everything that has happened in the matches before, try to focus on my game tomorrow, and try to get the win.”

Speaking about how the venue and the tournament were special to him, the 19-year-old added:

“It’s so special to play a final here in Barcelona, a tournament that I love playing. I came to watch this tournament when I was really young and I played for this club when I was 11 or 12. I love this club, I love this tournament, and it’s so special to have the chance to lift the trophy here again.”

Tsitsipas had to dig deep to defeat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the other semifinal. The 24-year-old, who now holds a 16-4 record in Barcelona, has been a finalist at the tournament twice before, in 2018 and 2021, losing to Rafael Nadal both times.

The Greek player, who is yet to win a title in 2023, isn't paying any attention to his two failed attempts at winning the title. He is hoping to give his best and emerge victorious in his third attempt.

“Getting myself out there for another chance [to win the Barcelona title], my will is strong and so is my heart. I go out there and give it a go and try the best I can. Nothing [negative] at all. Just enjoy this,” Tsitsipas said after his defeat of Musetti.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: The head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Miami Open.

Carlos Alcaraz has a 3-0 lead over Stefanos Tsitsipas in their head-to-head record. The two first met in the Round of 32 at the 2021 US Open, where Alcaraz emerged from a hard-fought five-set contest, winning 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-6(5).

They then locked horns twice in 2022, with Alcaraz emerging victorious on both occasions en route to title triumphs. He defeated Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 16 at the Miami Open and 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open.

The two will face each other for a fourth time in the 20223 Barcelona Open final on Sunday, April 23.

