"Carlos Alcaraz loves girls" - Nick Kyrgios boldly explains why Jannik Sinner will have a better career than Spaniard

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has shared his opinion on who will have a better career between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The pair have faced off against each other on multiple occasions, including recently at the 2025 French Open, where Alcaraz managed to defeat Sinner in a historic five-set match. Kyrgios has previously said that the two will dominate tennis for the next decade, quite akin to tennis' Big 3 (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic).

Nick Kyrgios made his breakthrough in pro tennis at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, where he managed to defeat Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. His best Grand Slam singles result came at Wimbledon in 2022, where he finished as runner-up to Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios has earned several accolades during his career, including seven ATP singles titles. Kyrgios last played at the 2025 Miami Open before ruling himself out for the rest of the grass-court season.

In an interview with French tennis coach and commentator Patrick Mouratoglou, Kyrgios revealed that he thinks Jannik Sinner will have the more successful career between him and Alcaraz.

"Who do you think's gonna have a better career, Alcaraz or Sinner? I'll tell you mine first. I'll say Sinner, because Alcaraz loves girls. He might get distracted, he might party too much. That's my only thing, whereas Sinner will stay a bit locked in, I think," said Kyrgios in a video shared by Patrick Mouratoglou on Instagram.

Mouratoglou also mentioned that Sinner is more consistent; however, he also added that they would go up against each other a lot during their careers, pointing out that Alcaraz currently leads Sinner in their head-to-head record.

Nick Kyrgios after first round defeat at Australian Open: "Can't see myself playing singles here again"

Nick Kyrgios at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios stated that he could not see himself playing singles at the Australian Open again after his first-round loss in this year's edition of the tournament. Kyrgios faced off against Jacob Fearnley and lost with scores of 7-6(3), 6-3, 7-6(2). Kyrgios visibly struggled through the match after recovering from his abdominal injury, something for which he required treatment during the match.

"Realistically I can't really see myself probably playing singles again here... I didn't want to just throw in the towel and walk off or retire. I was hurting physically but I respect my opponent, the fans that waited hours to come see me play. Yeah, I mean, realistically I probably can't see myself playing a singles match here again," Nick Kyrgios said in his post-match presser.

Nick Kyrgios also played in doubles at the 2025 Australian Open, partnering with Thanasi Kokkinakis. However, the pair retired halfway through the first-round match due to Kokkinakis’s pectoral injury.

