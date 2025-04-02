Carlos Alcaraz makes fashion statement with Fantastic Man magazine cover appearance

Carlos Alcaraz made a stylish appearance on the cover of Fantastic Man Magazine's Spring and Summer 2025 issue. Alcaraz had a difficult American swing but is currently focused on setting the tone for the rest of the season with wins in the upcoming clay season.

The young gun is known for making fashion statements that garner public attention and has also been the face of luxury clothing brands Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein in the past. This issue of the 20-year-old magazine will feature photographs of the 21-year-old on and off the court and will also include an exclusive interview of the tennis star that is set to be released on April 10, 2025.

Alcaraz was seen on the cover donning a bright sunny yellow Louis Vuitton jumper with photographer Bruno Staub capturing the real essence of the Spaniard, making for a striking cover for the 40th issue of the Magazine. The official account of Fantastic Man shared a sneak peek of the issue by making a post on Instagram:

"Smashing! Sportsman extraordinaire Carlos Alcaraz is, indeed, our seventh cover subject for Spring & Summer 2025," they wrote (excerpt from the caption).

Carlos Alcaraz also collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2023 to create a wardrobe trunk to commemorate his US Open and Wimbledon title wins.

Carlos Alcaraz's partnership with Louis Vuitton

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards- Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz partnered with the multibillion-dollar brand Louis Vuitton in 2023. He was elated to have gained their trust as he expressed his fondness for them.

"For me, Louis Vuitton is really a brand that I have always looked to and when the opportunity to work with the team arose, it instantly felt like a perfect partnership,”...I was really invested from the start,” he said on their partnership (via vogue.com).

They have collaborated on a series of campaigns since then and have been a face for the fashion house. The brand graced the Spaniard with their signature Malle Vestiaire wardrobe trunk to feature the memorabilia from his past wins at the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon, sportswear ad racquets.

"The trunk is filled with amazing memories for me, particularly those of winning my two Grand Slams. I am really proud of what we've been able to create together with this collaboration," he noted (via Louis Vuitton).

On the tennis side of things, the star will be seen in action next at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which will kick off on April 6.

