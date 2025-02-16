Carlos Alcaraz makes his feelings clear on Jannik Sinner's 3-month suspension from tennis over doping controversy

Carlos Alcaraz has spoken out agaisnt the suspension of Jannik Sinner for three months. Sinner's doping case has been an ongoing topic since the news broke out at last year's US Open. While the original story dates back to March, it only became public knowledge months later.

Ad

That created lots of drama both in the tennis Tour and away from it with the conclusion being that Sinner was allowed back into the sport and to compete. WADA challenged the ruling in CAS, which was supposed to make a decision on the case in April this year.

That decision would have been final, as Sinner could have been banned for up to 1-2 years if the court had sided with WADA instead of Sinner. To avoid that, the Italian made a deal with WADA accepting a reduced three-month suspension from the Tour, which will allow him to get back to the court ahead of Rome and Roland Garros. That created even more drama with some, like Nick Kyrgios and Stan Wawrinka, questioning the integrity of the sport.

Ad

Trending

After all, deals like that were different for other players, most notably Simona Halep. As for Alcaraz, he didn't comment on any of that specifically, simply saying that he's going to keep focusing on himself regardless of Sinner being on Tour or not.

"The truth is little to comment. Whether or not, it does not influence us. We continue focused on ours and our goals."

Ad

His response didn't shock many because it's a tricky topic to navigate.

Carlos Alcaraz's chance to reclaim number one - "The number one is always an objective"

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Day 9 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner not being in the sport for three months opens up the top spot for the other players to step up. Alcaraz is widely considered to overtake Sinner as number one if he continues to play well.

Ad

Alcaraz has dominated at the Indian Wells Masters in the past and has won the Miami Open as well. He's also a fantastic clay player who could dominate that part of the season, too. After all, he's the only player who stepped up and beat Sinner last year when he dominated.

No other player beat him at least two times. With Sinner now not being in the sport for three months, Alcaraz will have a chance to step up and fill the void. He has even confirmed that getting back to number one is always an ambition for him.

Ad

"The number one is always an objective. As I say, not to change anything for us. We try to improve in ours and focused on continuing to work to reach number one."

The first event without Sinner, the Qatar Open where he was supposed to play, will have Djokovic and Alcaraz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback