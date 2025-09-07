"Carlos Alcaraz makes Jannik Sinner look basic";"Sinner & team should be ashamed" - Fans react as US Open men's final sees disappointing one-sided end

Jannik Sinner missed the chance to capture his third Grand Slam of the year, falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open final. In the aftermath, fans criticized the Italian’s display, with many describing the match as a one-sided affair.

Sinner had already claimed the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this year and was aiming to add the US Open to his collection, but Alcaraz had other plans. The Spaniard, who defeated Sinner in the French Open final, took his revenge for the Wimbledon loss by beating the Italian in New York.

From the very start, under the closed roof due to earlier rain, Alcaraz proved to be the better player. He extended his head-to-head lead over Sinner to 10-5, including a 6-4 edge in Grand Slam meetings, with a convincing 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory to lift the trophy.

Fans, however, were far from impressed with Jannik Sinner’s performance, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to slam him. One fan wrote that Carlos Alcaraz was such a superior player on the day that he made Sinner look “basic.”

"I like how Carlos Alcaraz always reminds us that Sinner is human, he makes him look basic lol," the fan wrote.

"Too good from Carlos. He was by far the best player in this tournament. Sinner and his team should be ashamed of themselves for the past 1 month if they truly care about winning more of these slams," another wrote.

One account posted:

"That loss has to feel v demoralising for Sinner. After RG he could take solace from pushing Alcaraz all the way on his best surface. Now Jannik has been stomped it would should be HIS ideal conditions. Where do you go from there? Hope Carlos just plays worse? Has to find answers."

"Washed 38 yr old Djokovic won more games in 3 total sets against Alcaraz than prime Sinner," one account commented.

"Sinner and his team are such great geniuses man you had a 3 month long break but they decided changing his serving motion right before he had to defend a slam title was the right move," another joined in.

Jannik Sinner sends heartfelt congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz after Spainard's 2nd US Open win

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image source: Getty

Jannik Sinner showed class and grace in defeat, offering heartfelt congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz after the 2025 US Open men’s singles final. For Alcaraz, the victory marked his second US Open title, having claimed his first Grand Slam at the same tournament in 2022.

Sinner said during his runner-up speech:

"First of all I’d like to start with Carlos and his whole team. You’re doing amazing. Congrats. I know it’s a lot of hard work behind this performance today. You were better than me. Congrats. Enjoy it. It’s a great moment."

Sinner then turned his attention to his own team, expressing gratitude for their constant support, hard work, and understanding throughout the season. He also took a moment to dedicate a few emotional words to his family.

"My team, thank you for supporting me and understanding me. For working hard. We all know how much dedication we put in to be here. It’s been an incredible season," Jannik Sinner said.

"I'm super happy to share this moment with you, my family who’s at home, all the people I love, my friends. I tried my best today. I couldn’t do more," he added.

