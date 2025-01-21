Carlos Alcaraz melts hearts with adorable gesture towards delighted Australian Open security guard

Carlos Alcaraz is all set to face Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster quarter-final clash at the 2025 Australian Open. Ahead of the clash, the Spaniard was spotted in good spirits as he shared a nice moment with a security guard, visuals of which have been spotted on social media.

Alcaraz, seeded third at the Melbourne Major, is attempting to win the only Major which he is yet to win, having already won two Wimbledon titles, one US Open, and one French Open title. He has been in sublime form at Melbourne Park, having dropped only a solitary set on his way to the quarterfinal.

Not only on-court, but the 21-year-old is also recognized for his politeness and humility off the court. During the first week of the Australian Open, a video circulated on social media showcasing the tennis star's graciousness as he held the door open for an employee. This gesture garnered widespread appreciation from the tennis community.

Now, before the Djokovic match, the Spaniard showed another classy gesture. While walking through the common area, he greeted the security guard and shared a warm fist bump with him. Here's a video of the gesture:

This will be Alcaraz's ninth Grand Slam quarterfinal out of his 15 appearances, and his second at the Australian Open.

"Not the right player to play in a quarterfinal I guess"- Carlos Alcaraz on playing Novak Djokovic

The eighth meeting in the high-profile rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be a quarterfinal match, which is the earliest the two players have played each other. When questioned about it, the Spaniard light-heartedly replied that facing the Serb in the quarterfinals itself was not ideal.

"This is not the right player to play in a quarterfinal, I guess,” said Alcaraz in the post-match press conference at the Australian Open. (via tennis.com)

The Spaniard also stressed on the fact that any player reaching the quarterfinal at a Major would be a top-ranked player.

"In a Grand Slam, from the quarterfinals to the finals, those players are the best in the world,”..“If it wasn’t Djokovic in the quarterfinals, it could be other players in the top ranking.” added Alcaraz. (via tennis.com)

Djokovic has played 14 quarterfinal matches in Melbourne before the upcoming clash. The Serb has an 11-3 record in quarterfinals at Melbourne, with the last loss coming against Stan Wawrinka back in 2014. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has reached the quarterfinal in Melbourne only once before. He lost to Alexander Zverev last year in four sets.

This will be the first meeting between the two players at a hard-court Major.

